Vivek Vivisects Van Jones Over 'Great Replacement' Hypocrisy

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Friday, Dec 08, 2023 - 11:40 PM

Vivek Ramaswamy has seriously kicked the hornet's nest - drawing harsh rebuke from MSM over his fiery debate performance on Wednesday, where he;

  • Called Nikki Haley a 'fascist' for thinking "the government should identify every one of those individuals with an ID"

  • Slammed Haley and Biden for being two of the last "neocons" supporting "pointless war" in Ukraine

  • Fat shamed Chris Christie

  • Said he was the "only candidate" who would raise questions regarding the Jan. 6 riot, Saudi Arabia's involvement in 9/11 and more

  • Suggested the 2020 election was stolen

  • Said that the "Great Replacement Theory is not some grand, right-wing conspiracy theory," but rather a "basic statement of the Democratic Party's platform" and that the 2020 was "stolen by Big Tech."

Watch:

It was the "great replacement theory" that really got the hornets buzzing - with the NY Times writing that it was a "racist idea that minorities, sometimes manipulated by Jews, want to replace white Americans," none of which Ramaswamy articulated.

The “great replacement theory” has been creeping into the conservative mainstream, popularized by hosts like Tucker Carlson, and has been referenced by several mass shooters. -NY Times

CNN host Van Jones got in on the feeding frenzy, calling Ramaswamy a "demagogue" for discussing said great replacement theory.

Except, Jones himself is a big fan of it, which Vivek fired back in Jones' face with a 2021 video of the race hustler saying "The request from the racial justice left: we want the white majority to go from being a majority to being a minority and like it. That’s a tough request, and change is hard."

Watch:

The replies were priceless...

 

