Vivek Vivisects Van Jones Over 'Great Replacement' Hypocrisy

Vivek Ramaswamy has seriously kicked the hornet's nest - drawing harsh rebuke from MSM over his fiery debate performance on Wednesday, where he;

Called Nikki Haley a 'fascist' for thinking "the government should identify every one of those individuals with an ID"

Slammed Haley and Biden for being two of the last "neocons" supporting "pointless war" in Ukraine

Fat shamed Chris Christie

Said he was the "only candidate" who would raise questions regarding the Jan. 6 riot, Saudi Arabia's involvement in 9/11 and more

Suggested the 2020 election was stolen

Said that the "Great Replacement Theory is not some grand, right-wing conspiracy theory," but rather a "basic statement of the Democratic Party's platform" and that the 2020 was "stolen by Big Tech."

Watch:

Vivek Ramaswamy calls out all three candidates for turning on Trump after using him for money and endorsements and then drops truth nukes 🔥



- J6 was an inside job

- The 2020 Election was stolen

- The Government lied about 9/11

- The “Great Replacement” is not a “Conspiracy… pic.twitter.com/AAWKSwn2oG — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 7, 2023

It was the "great replacement theory" that really got the hornets buzzing - with the NY Times writing that it was a "racist idea that minorities, sometimes manipulated by Jews, want to replace white Americans," none of which Ramaswamy articulated.

The “great replacement theory” has been creeping into the conservative mainstream, popularized by hosts like Tucker Carlson, and has been referenced by several mass shooters. -NY Times

CNN host Van Jones got in on the feeding frenzy, calling Ramaswamy a "demagogue" for discussing said great replacement theory.

Van Jones was left “Shaking” after hearing Vivek speak at the debate.



Lmao🤣



pic.twitter.com/lRyM2RekSU — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 7, 2023

Except, Jones himself is a big fan of it, which Vivek fired back in Jones' face with a 2021 video of the race hustler saying "The request from the racial justice left: we want the white majority to go from being a majority to being a minority and like it. That’s a tough request, and change is hard."

Watch:

Yesterday, Van Jones called me a “demagogue” for discussing the Great Replacement Theory. Well, here are Van’s words in 2021: “The request from the racial justice left: we want the white majority to go from being a majority to being a minority and like it. That’s a tough request,… pic.twitter.com/yPRvJ2VCUa — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) December 8, 2023

The replies were priceless...

New York Times also covered this though. Are they also demagogues? https://t.co/eo5ioj7jaI — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) December 8, 2023

Typical left wing tactic: It's not happening, but it's good that it is happening, which it isn't. — Simon Isturiz (@Simon_Isturiz) December 8, 2023

Hey @VanJones68, you hypocritical sycophant. When are you going to issue your retraction for accusing Vivek of saying what you yourself said? Oh wait, you won't. Because the racial justice left never ever admits it's many, many faults and mistakes. You are a gaslighter… — Drew (@304to956) December 8, 2023