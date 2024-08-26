Vote For Harris If You Want Radical Racial Indoctrination Of Your Kids

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk.com,

What starts in California and Minnesota is guaranteed to not stay in California and Minnesota if you vote for Harris.

“Liberated” Studies Hit Minnesota

Beginning in kindergarten, the state’s schoolchildren will be indoctrinated in radical racial ideology.

The Wall Street Journal reports Tim Walz Brings ‘Liberated’ Ethnic Studies to Minnesota

Tim Walz was a schoolteacher before entering politics, so what is his approach to teaching? The Minnesota Department of Education will soon release the initial version of a document that lays out how new “liberated” ethnic-studies requirements will be implemented in the state’s roughly 500 public-school districts and charter schools. Mr. Walz signed the law establishing this initiative in 2023. The department’s standards and benchmarks, approved in January, require first-graders to “identify examples of ethnicity, equality, liberation and systems of power” and “use those examples to construct meanings for those terms.” Fourth-graders must “identify the processes and impacts of colonization and examine how discrimination and the oppression of various racial and ethnic groups have produced resistance movements.” High-school students are told to “develop an analysis of racial capitalism” and “anti-Blackness” and are taught to view themselves as members of “racialized hierarchies” based on “dominant European beauty standards.” The Walz administration has relied on committed political activists to design and guide implementation of the state’s education agenda. One of them is Brian Lozenski, an associate professor of urban and multicultural education at Macalester College in St. Paul and a leader and a founding organizer of Education for Liberation Minnesota, or EdLib MN, a group that aims to “be a political force” in Minnesota and “contend with the status quo of colonial education that prioritizes Eurocentric curricula. The St. Paul course makes “resistance” to America’s fundamental institutions a central theme. It instructs 16-year-olds to “build” a race- and ethnicity-based “narrative of transformative resistance” and to “challenge and expose” “systems of inequality.” It tells them to “resist all systems of oppressive power rooted in racism through collective action and change.” Accompanying artwork, labeled “seeds of resistance,” features protest signs that read “No Bans/No Walls” and “Abolish Prison.” Minnesota’s experience with this radical restructuring of its public education system may give Americans a picture of what the nation as a whole could soon face.

A Beauty from EdLib MN

Things Kindergarteners Need to Study

Use economic models and reasoning and data analysis to construct an argument and propose a solution related to an economic question. Evaluate the impact of the proposed solution on various communities that would be affected.

Apply economic concepts and models to develop individual and collective financial goals and strategies for achieving these goals, taking into consideration historical and contemporary conditions that either inhibit or advance the creation of individual and generational wealth.

Ask historical questions about context, change and continuity in order to identify and analyze dominant and nondominant narratives about the past.

Analyze the ways power and language construct the social identities of race, religion, geography, ethnicity, and gender. Apply these understandings to one’s own social identities and other groups living in Minnesota, centering those whose stories and histories have been marginalized, erased, or ignored.

Describe how individuals and communities have fought for freedom and liberation against systemic and coordinated exercises of power locally and globally. Identify strategies or times that have resulted in lasting change. Organize with others to engage in activities that could further the rights and dignity of all.

Use ethnic and Indigenous studies methods and sources in order to understand the roots of contemporary systems of oppression and apply lessons from the past that could eliminate historical and contemporary injustices.

Things First Graders Need to Study

Investigate a variety of historical sources by: a) analyzing primary and secondary sources; b) identifying perspectives and narratives that are absent from the available sources; and c) interpreting the historical context, intended audience, purpose, and author’s point of view of these sources.

Integrate evidence from multiple historical sources and interpretations into a reasoned argument or compelling narrative about the past.

Analyze the ways power and language construct the social identities of race, religion, geography, ethnicity, and gender. Apply these understandings to one’s own social identities and other groups living in Minnesota, centering those whose stories and histories have been marginalized, erased, or ignored.

Things Fourth Graders Need to Study

Explain and evaluate processes, rules and laws of United States governmental institutions at local, state and federal levels and within Tribal Nations.

Use economic models and reasoning and data analysis to construct an argument and propose a solution related to an economic question. Evaluate the impact of the proposed solution on various communities that would be affected.

Analyze how scarcity and artificial shortages force individuals, organizations, communities, and governments to make choices and incur opportunity costs. Analyze how the decisions of individuals, organizations, communities, and governments affect economic equity and efficiency. [Mish comment: There’s your pro-socialism and price-gouging indoctrination]

Evaluate how government actions affect a nation’s economy and individuals’ well-being within an economy. [More socialism if not outright communism]

Describe places and regions, explaining how they are influenced by power structures. [Excluding of course the indoctrination taught]

Analyze the ways power and language construct the social identities of race, religion, geography, ethnicity, and gender. Apply these understandings to one’s own social identities and other groups living in Minnesota, centering those whose stories and histories have been marginalized, erased, or ignored.[Massive DEI campaign]

The above snips are from a 109 page “American Experiment” Standards and Benchmarks document for Minnesota.

I stopped at grade 4. I couldn’t take anymore.

Glenn Youngkin Lesson

It is discussion of education, and only education, that propelled Glenn Youngkin to gubernatorial victory in Blue Virginia.

Instead of talking about DEI, indoctrination, inflation, and the border, Trump is attacking Pocahontas, offering ridiculous freebees in competition with Harris without saying how he will pay for them, and let’s be honest (running a pathetic campaign).

If you are cheering playground name calling, then you are part of the problem.

Trump won in 2016 (by a small margin), because Hillary was equally obnoxious and because of a last minute gift from then-FBI Director James Comey reopened the agency’s investigation into her private email server just days before the 2016 election.

Trump lost in 2020 on the current path.

Trump and Hillary are alike. Neither will admit they are to blame for losing.

Don’t fool yourself. Polite stupidity, DEI, and extreme socialistic indoctrination could easily win again if Trump keeps marching down the path he is on.

People are sick of divisive politics, and rightfully so. Biden promised to be a moderate but was a Progressive wet dream candidate instead.

Trump promised less divisiveness and that lasted precisely one day.

Glenn Youngkin might have won in a landslide. Instead, Trump is currently behind because of his own doing.

Trump Would Rather Be Crass Than President

Trump would rather be crass than president. And many are with him on that. https://t.co/YFexDbNoCp — Mike "Mish" Shedlock (@MishGEA) August 23, 2024

Being crass will not bring an a single vote. Anyone cheering playground name calling is already voting for Trump.

Trump Seeks More Influence Over the Fed

On August 8, I commented Trump Seeks More Influence Over the Fed, a Really Stupid Idea

To understand why it’s stupid, ask yourself what would happen if Democrats get complete control again.

Trump Fires Arrows Missing the Target Badly

Also on August 8, I asked Trump Fires Arrows Missing the Target Badly, Will a Recession Save Him?

Trump’s strategy has gone from boring to shockingly bizarre and counterproductive. Does Trump think his opponent is Brian Kemp or Kamala Harris? What about recession? Walz?

Trump Lets Harris Get Away With Nonsense

Harris is pretending to be a moderate and Trump is letting her get away with it.

If Trump won’t talk about inflation, indoctrination, and his vision of the future instead of his alleged past greatness, then who will?

Harris and the media are very pleased with this aspect of Trump campaign because it allows Harris to stay in hiding.

All I can do is suggest that if you don’t want your kids to be part of an “American Experiment” indoctrination of DEI and socialism, then you need to abandon Harris no matter how crass Trump appears.

Also, ask yourself what would happen if Democrats get complete control.

Very Serious Setup

This is a very serious setup. But if you offend enough people, anger and misplaced hope can easily overrule common sense.

Yet, many Republicans are happy with the Trump campaign. I’m not. Trump’s best hope is a recession will bail him out.

I predict a recession but I don’t know if it will be strong enough.

Improving the McKelvey Recession Indicator

On August 20, I commented Improving the McKelvey Recession Indicator, No False Negative or Positive Signals

Adding the job vacancy rate to the McKelvey (Claudia Sahm) recession signal eliminates false negatives and false positives, and provides a much faster signal than Sahm.

I note that since 1953, every time the economy was in the current state, the economy was in recession.

That does not make the odds 100 percent because everything is up to the NBER, the official arbiter of recessions.

My recession post is on the complicated side, but please check it out.

Also note that the BLS Revises Jobs Down by 818,000 the Most Ever, About 68,000 Per Month

Do I get to say I told you so? My advance estimate a month ago was 779,000 lower. Bloomberg estimated 730,000.