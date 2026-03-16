Voter ID Has Massive Public Support: Why Is Congress Standing In The Way?

The "controversy" in the US over voter ID requirements is an entirely fabricated affair, and a primary source of obstruction is the very government supposedly elected to represent the public will. That is to say, the only people that don't support the SAVE Act are politicians, and some of them claim to be conservative.

Roughly 80% of all adult Americans support voter ID requirements for US elections; this includes a majority in every minority group and a majority among 95% of Republicans and 71% of Democrats. In other words, voter ID is one of the few issues both sides universally agree on. Public support was enthusiastic before Donald Trump was reelected in 2024.

Pew Research Center (August 2025): 83% of U.S. adults strongly favored or favored “requiring all voters to show government-issued photo identification to vote.”

Rasmussen Reports (January 2025): Asked if requiring photo ID to vote is “a reasonable measure to protect the integrity of elections,” 77% of likely voters said yes.

Gallup (October 2024): 84% of U.S. adults favored “requiring all voters to provide photo identification at their voting place.” Also, 83% favored “requiring people who are registering to vote for the first time to provide proof of citizenship.”

Around 90% of all countries with free elections have laws requiring ID and proof of citizenship before a person votes. The US is one of the few democratic nations in the world that does not secure its elections from interference by non-citizens. It is also the country most targeted by special interests for cultural replacement through mass immigration.

It might make more sense if the US was entirely insulated and protected from illegal migrants. One could then argue that elections don't need identification measures because there is no threat. Of course, the US is far from secure. The Biden Administration's open border bonanza flooded the country with approximately 10 million illegals. Official estimates suggest there were 20 million total illegals residing in the US before deportations.

The problem is Congress. More specifically, the Senate.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act (H.R. 22) in April 2025. A subsequent, expanded version known as the SAVE America Act also passed the House on February 11, 2026 by a vote of 218-213, requiring strict documentary proof of citizenship to register and photo ID to vote in federal elections.

The SAVE Act is relatively simple: A person must provide an ID and proof of citizenship when registering to vote. This could include a birth certificate or a passport. When actually voting, that person needs to have their ID on hand at the polling station. This is not difficult for the vast majority of citizens, yet, Democrats and a handful of Republicans assert that this will "disenfranchise" million of voters.

On the Republican side, Senate Majority Leader John Thune has been a persistent obstacle. Democrat Senators absolutely refuse to pass the bill into law, likely because they know a contingent of illegal migrants vote in state and federal election to keep them in power. They is no other rational reason for them to oppose the measure.

Although Republicans hold a Senate majority (51 seats), the bill is expected to face a filibuster from Democrats, requiring 60 votes to invoke cloture and advance to a final vote. Republicans lack the necessary bipartisan support to reach this threshold. The filibuster must be dissolved using the "nuclear option" in order to stop Democrats from sabotaging the will of the people, yet, Thune refuses.

And just like that, John Thune signals that the Senate will not pass the SAVE Act. pic.twitter.com/7KGQzp6siD — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) February 4, 2026

Thune plans to allow the SAVE Act to go to a vote knowing that it will fail. He has the power to eliminate the filibuster, but argues that the bill does not have the votes regardless. He also asserts that the current 60 vote cloture must be kept in place despite the fact that it is not a constitutional requirement. The filibuster is nothing more than a procedural rule created from thin air by the Senate.

To be fair to Thune, his argument that Republicans "don't have the votes" does hold some merit. Other Republican Senators that continue to disrupt the passage of the bill include: Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.)

On the GOP side, those that defend the current filibuster argue that removing it will open the door to Democrats using the same strategy in the future when they have a simple majority (they have already threatened to do this in the past and they are guaranteed to do it should they gain control of the government in the future). Ironically, if the SAVE Act is not passed, the chances of the Democrats returning to power is greatly increased.

It's difficult to believe that Thune and the handful of Republicans standing in the way of the SAVE Act are only doing so because they fear setting a precedent with the filibuster. Both Democrats and Republicans have blocked the filibuster and allowed a change in cloture in the past (in 2013 and in 2017) to secure presidential nominations of judges. Why not do it for a bill that protects US elections and is supported by 80% of the public?

The reality is, the goal of the US Congress is not to represent the American people; their goal is to maintain the status quo. The SAVE Act absolutely disrupts the status quo and could change the direction of elections for many years to come in favor of a more conservative and nationalist framework. There are politicians on both sides that will do anything to prevent this.

In response, President Trump says he will refuse to sign off on any future legislation until the SAVE Act is passed.

According to the most recent Gallup Polls, the approval rating of Congress stands near all time lows of 15%. Furthermore, 79% of Americans disapprove of their performance and only 21% think most members deserve to be reelected. If the Senate does not pass the SAVE Act, they risk widespread civil upheaval and much of that popular ire is going to be aimed at them.