"Voters Did Not Reject Our Economic Policies" Says Delusional Progressive Leader

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk.com,

My hoot of the day is the disregard by Democrats of the key election message.

The lead image is from the Washington Post. That’s a free link. Enjoy!

Most of the nation’s 3,000-plus counties swung rightward compared with 2020. The Republican shift appeared across rural border communities in Texas, the wealthy suburbs of Washington, D.C., and even reliably Democratic counties in New York City. Trump widened his margins in rural areas, while Harris underperformed compared with Biden in safely blue cities. This combination, and a rightward lurch in major suburbs and midsize metros, amounted to a Trump victory in every battleground state.

Progressive Infighting Underway

As expected in this corner, Democrats, Reeling from Election Losses, Cast Blame on Each Other.

Two weeks removed from a set of losses that sent Democratic leaders into a tailspin, the years-long ideological battle between the progressive left and centrists has once again come to a head as both sides fight to shift blame and take the reins of the future direction of the party. “It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working class people would find that the working class has abandoned them,” Sanders wrote. “While the Democratic leadership defends the status quo, the American people are angry and want change. And they’re right.” DNC Chair Jaime Harrison described that analysis as “straight up BS,” arguing that the Biden-Harris administration had brought about a slew of pro-worker reforms, including creating new jobs through major legislation, such as the Inflation Reduction Act. For nearly a decade, progressives trying to get to the top of their party’s tickets have been stymied in favor of more centrist choices. [That is outright bullsheet. Biden promised to be a moderate and morphed into a senile, Progressive’s wet dream candidate. ] Progressives have complained that Harris made a broad play for the political center, campaigning with billionaire Mark Cuban and former Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney, rather than trying to generate more enthusiasm for Harris among some left-leaning voter blocs. [Had Harris tilted further to the Left, Democrats may have lost Virginia.] Rep. Ro Khanna (D-California), who supported Sanders’s presidential bid in 2020 and campaigned for President Joe Biden and then Harris this year, and other progressive Democrats said they had no conversations with Harris about her efforts to appeal to voters who might be interested in progressive policies. “We didn’t emphasize the economy,” Khanna said. “We didn’t emphasize the renewal of the American Dream. We didn’t emphasize manufacturing and higher wages and corporations not having excessive CEO pay. Instead, we spent a billion dollars having concerts all over America. I mean, it was ridiculous.” A campaign official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to openly discuss strategy, said that Harris’s policy ideas about ending corporate price gouging and reducing housing costs were taken from long-standing progressive proposals. One of Harris’s final campaign stops included an appearance by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York). Meanwhile, Sanders, Khanna and other progressives were surrogates for the campaign. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Washington), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, pointed to the pandemic-era relief pushed by Democrats during the Trump administration. Getting those checks during Trump’s presidency might have led some to feel they had more money then than during Biden’s term once the aid ended. [Excuse me for pointing out that 2 of the 3 checks were delivered by Biden although 2 of them passed under Trump. But it was the massive third round of stimulus, totally unwarranted, that set off the big inflation wave. The absurdly named Inflation Reduction Act piled on even more inflation]. Voters preferred the progressive policies but they didn’t realize who was behind them, Jayapal said. “I don’t think we’ve ever really articulated that,” she said. “Voters did not reject our economic policies.”

“Voters Preferred Progressive Policies”

That statement is my top hoot of the day. And it’s from a totally brain-dead Progressive clown.

And my second hoot of the day is from another Progressive clown.

“We didn’t emphasize the economy,” said Rep. Ro Khanna.

The fact is, Harris purposely avoided the economy because Biden made a total inflationary mess of it.

Mish Flashback October 15: Is the Harris Media Blitz Backfiring or Is Her Slippage Due to the Something Else?

When asked by The View what she would have done differently than Biden, Harris replied with her only believable comment “There is not a thing that comes to mind.”

That truthful statement immediately confirmed the entire rest of her campaign was a big misinformation lie.

And now, Progressive say she should have talked more on the economy.

Mish Flashback August 24: Vote for Harris if You Want Radical Racial Indoctrination of Your Kids

What starts in California and Minnesota is guaranteed to not stay in California and Minnesota if you vote for Harris.

Q: Would Harris have changed that?

A: Hell no.

And the Progressive clowns wanted Harris to openly admit that.

Allan Lichtman Blames Elon Musk “Director of Misinformation” for Huge Democrat Loss

On November 11, I noted Allan Lichtman Blames Elon Musk “Director of Misinformation” for Huge Democrat Loss

This is my Hoot of the Day, candidate for Hoot of the Year. This is difficult, but I will be very polite: Allan Lichtman, @AllanLichtman, is a first class politically arrogant moron. The directors of misinformation are MSNBC, CNN, ABC, the View, CBS, Biden, Harris, the Washington Post, and alleged gurus like Lichtman. Democrats sought to silence everyone who even slightly disagreed with any of the above.

The inimitable @AllanLichtman a.k.a. “Election Nostradamus” insists his forecasting techniques would have worked perfectly if only Elon Musk, Fox News and all other conservative media had not spread so much “disinformation.” Pure comedy gold! pic.twitter.com/O0BRiTlb5y — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) November 14, 2024

Yes, that’s quite the hoot. But this may be a close call.

So we need a vote: Who is more delusional, Allan Lichtman, Pramila Jayapal , Ro Khanna, or AOC?

Those who have already voted, anyone care to change their vote.