Voters Head To The Polls In The First Major Elections Of Trump's Second Term

It's election day - the first general election of Trump's second term. All eyes will of course be on New York City's mayoral race between Zohran Mamdani and Andrew Cuomo - with Mamdani vowing to squeeze blood out of rich New Yorkers to fund communist unicorn fart promises, and Cuomo earning the support of President Trump, Elon Musk, and others simply because he's the lesser evil.

As the Epoch Times notes, New York voters will be voting on a variety of local offices, though one among them—the mayoral election—has attracted outsized international attention. Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani, since his upset victory in the Democratic Primary on June 24, has been leading the polls.

The latest major network poll by Fox News shows Mamdani with a 16 percentage point lead over Cuomo, who is running as an independent candidate. In that poll, Mamdani garners 47 percent of the vote compared to Cuomo’s 31 percent, while Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa has 15 percent.

The RealClearPolitics polling average favors Mamdani by 14.3 percentage points. Unlike its primary contest, New York City uses the first past-the-post system for general elections, meaning that, should Mamdani perform as polls suggest, he would win the election.

Virginia

Meanwhile, voters in Virginia will decide a gubernatorial race between Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears and Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger in a race favoring the Democrat.

Virginians will also elect an attorney general in a race between Republican Jason Miyares and Democrat Jay Jones - with Jones having wished death on Republicans in text messages, which several prominent Democrats defended.

New Jersey

In New Jersey, voters will decide between Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill and Republican Jack Ciattarelli.

Ciattarelli was also the party’s nominee in the 2021 election and lost to incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, in a close contest.

Sherrill is ahead of Ciattarelli in the polls, but in recent weeks, the polling gap has significantly narrowed to the point where her lead is either close to or within the margin of error. The average of all major polls aggregated by RealClearPolitics shows Sherrill with a polling lead of 3.3 percentage points.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania voters will cast ballots for their state Supreme Court, where three Democrats facing recalls hope to retain their seats for 10 more years.

California

In California, voters will decide on Proposition 50, a measure which would 'temporarily' (lol) redraw the state’s congressional maps in response to changes made by Texas to its maps.

The referendum is backed by Democrats and seeks to temporarily bypass California’s independent redistricting committee and revise the state’s congressional district boundaries for elections to the U.S. House of Representatives, so as to win the party more seats in the next general elections to the House in 2026.

Due to the state’s heavy Democratic lean, the proposition appears likely to pass, with the “Yes” side garnering 56 percent in favor, according to a poll by the Public Policy Institute of California. It has a 13 percentage point lead over the “No” side of the vote.

Stay tuned for updates...