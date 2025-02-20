VP Vance Vindicated, Scottish Police Arrest Woman For Silent Vigil Outside Abortion Clinic

Via American Greatness,

Vice President J.D. Vance drew criticism from European leaders and press following his speech last week at the Munich Security Conference in Germany where he openly chastised European authorities over their suppression of free speech.

Now, just days after Vance’s warning to European official about censorship, a woman has been confronted by police and arrested for holding a sign that read “Coercion is a crime, here to talk, only if you want” outside of a Scottish abortion clinic.

In his remarks in Munich, Vance gave examples of Germany arresting people criticizing feminism, Sweden arresting individuals for criticizing religion and Scottish police arresting a man for silently praying for his aborted son outside of an abortion clinic.

European leaders were called to task by Vance for abandoning what he called their “most fundamental values” while insisting that the U.S. should continue helping defend Europe.

Vance told the assembled leaders, “If you are afraid of the voices, the opinions and the conscience that guide your very own people … If you’re running in fear of your own voters, there is nothing America can do for you, nor for that matter is there anything you can do for the American people.”

Vance’s remarks prompted shock and condemnation among many European politicians and various state media.

U.K. news outlets had some of the harshest criticism for the Vice President over his condemnation of so-called “buffer zones” around abortion clinics in Scotland where police arrested a man for silently standing outside a clinic, praying for his unborn son.

The BBC accused Vance of making “dangerous” claims about Scottish laws during his remarks when he spoke of people living within so-called safe access zones receiving a letter from the Scottish government, “warning them that even private prayer within their own homes may amount to breaking the law.”

According to the BBC, a Scottish government spokesperson said, “no letters had been sent out saying people couldn’t pray in their homes, and only “intentional or reckless behaviour” was covered by the act.”

However, a copy of the letter received by homeowners within the “safe access zones” reveals ambiguous language that appears to bear out Vance’s warning of the growing danger to peaceful free speech.

The misinformation is from Mackay, the liar.

Simply read the letter. Vance is correct. https://t.co/VgtPJ1dWl7 pic.twitter.com/ZlWzoY56RJ — @Sea_and_Sand0 (@SeaandSand0) February 14, 2025

Should we believe what European politicians and state media are telling us or what can be clearly seen with our own eyes?