Walgreens Gives Bodycams To Employees After Rise In Retail Assaults

As most Americans are now well aware, national retail theft has seen a significant spike since 2021, with total shoplifting incidents increasing by roughly 53% between 2021 and 2024 based on industry data. This has led to sweeping policy changes to retail businesses, specifically in urban locations, and long aisles of locked glass cases are only the beginning.

In the case of Walgreens, the company has closed a significant number of locations in high crime areas since 2024 as part of a broader plan to shutter underperforming stores nationwide. The company announced in October 2024 that it would close approximately 1,200 stores across the U.S. over three years (through 2027), with about 500 targeted for fiscal year 2025.

This decision is not unique. Hundreds of larger retailers are also shutting down stores in risky neighborhoods, and critics argue that these closures are directly targeting areas in predominantly black and minority neighborhoods. They complain that this trend is leading to "food deserts" where minorities do not have easy access to convenient shopping.

The problem, of course, is that these are the areas with the worst crime rates. Furthermore, to keep said stores open in such places also puts employee safety at risk and makes the companies vulnerable to liability.

In 2024 there was a 17% spike in violent assaults on retail employees. In 2025, around 83% of businesses said incidents have stayed the same or slightly increased. Retail currently accounts for a disproportionate share of workplace homicides (nearly 30%).

In response, Walgreens is testing out a pilot program in a number of stores which gives employees access to body cameras. They say that this tool will help to defuse potentially violent encounters with customers.

"Walgreens is piloting the voluntary use of body-worn cameras in select stores to help promote the safety of both customers and team members," a spokesperson said, "Body cameras can help de-escalate conflicts, ultimately contributing to a safer environment for everyone."

There are a number of legal hurdles for Walgreens in some areas, depending on the types of cameras they use. Under data privacy laws in some states, the company would have to provide written notice to employees before using video surveillance, but not to customers. If Walgreens were using the video to collect biometric data or other sensitive information on customers, it would be required to post notices and obtain "informed consent" from shoppers.

In the meantime, Walgreens continues to close up stores in neighborhoods they consider high risk.

Democrat leaders say they plan to stop the retail exodus from urban areas through lawsuits and other measures, while others argue in favor of "city run" grocery stores (socialized grocery stores paid for with taxpayer money). None of these progressive advocates have thought to address the actual reason why companies are leaving. The combination of shoplifting loses and the danger of lawsuits due to safety concerns is making it impossible for these outlets to make a profit.

Contrary to what Democrats seem to believe, retailers are not a charity service for "marginalized" communities.