Walz, Ellison, Frey's Offices Served Grand Jury Subpoenas

Authored by Debra Heine via American Greatness,

The Department of Justice on Tuesday served grand jury subpoenas to five Democrat-controlled government offices in Minnesota, including Gov. Tim Walz’s office, Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office, and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey’s office, according to Fox News.

The subpoenas are part of a federal investigation into alleged conspiracy to obstruct or impede federal law enforcement in the state.

The FBI is seeking records and communications related to Democrat officials’ responses to federal immigration enforcement actions.

Approximately 3,000 federal agents are currently deployed in Minnesota, as part of an immigration operation dubbed “Operation Metro Surge.” The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Monday that the operation has resulted in the arrests of 3,000 criminal illegal aliens, “including vicious murderers, rapists, child pedophiles, and incredibly dangerous individuals.”

However, the law enforcement effort has been hampered at every turn by highly trained and coordinated anti-ICE militants in what Trump administration officials have called an “insurgency,” and “domestic terrorism.”

“Mayor Jacob Frey, Governor Tim Walz, and Attorney General Keith Ellison have deliberately, willfully and purposefully incited this violent insurgency against Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and against Border Patrol, top White House advisor Stephen Miller said during appearance on Fox News’ Ingraham Angle, last week.

Miller pointed out that the insurgents routinely disrupt operations by tracking ICE vehicles through spotters and blocking them.

“Then they dox ICE officers. They follow them home, they follow them to where they sleep at night,” he said.

“It’s a sophisticated insurgency involving a large number of radicalized extremist, violent leftwing operators stoked by the Democrat party,” Miller declared.

Their reckless tactics resulted in the fatal shooting of anti-ICE agitator Renee Good by an ICE officer on January 7, which sparked more violent riots and calls from the Democrat state leaders for ICE to leave the state.

Walz, Frey, and Ellison have all publicly denounced the federal presence, with Ellison filing a lawsuit calling it an unconstitutional “federal invasion.”

Frey’s office has been called to appear at the U.S. federal courthouse on Feb. 3, according to FOX 9.

In a statement, Frey said:

“When the federal government weaponizes its power to try to intimidate local leaders for doing their jobs, every American should be concerned. We shouldn’t have to live in a country where people fear that federal law enforcement will be used to play politics or crack down on local voices they disagree with. In Minneapolis, we won’t be afraid. We know the difference between right and wrong, and, as Mayor, I’ll continue doing the job I was elected to do: keeping our community safe and standing up for our values.”

Gov. Walz released the following statement on social media, calling the DOJ investigation a “partisan distraction.”

Keith Ellison on Tuesday released a statement declaring his intention of staying in the race for Minnesota’s attorney general “as the federal government targets Minnesota.”