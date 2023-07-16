print-icon
WaPo's Jennifer Rubin Self-Immolates With False 'MAGA Migration' Propaganda

by Tyler Durden
Sunday, Jul 16, 2023 - 04:00 PM

It's common, mainstream, 'not just on ZeroHedge' knowledge that a massive flood of Americans have moved to Florida over the past several years, while states such as California and New York have lost far more residents than they've gained.

Apparently the Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin doesn't read the news, nor do her editors.

Several days after Business Insider admitted they accidentally flipped Florida's net migration data in a botched report that showed more people leaving the state than moving there, Rubin cited their erroneous, corrected story, for a partisan attack on Republicans.

"DeSantis likes to brag that more people are moving to Florida than ever. Not so fast. ‘An estimated 674,740 people reported that their permanent address changed from Florida to another state in 2021," she originally wrote, adding "That’s more than any other state, including New York or California, the two states that have received the most attention for outbound migration during the pandemic,’ according to the American Community Survey released in June tracking state-by-state migration."

Wrong!

After she was swiftly fact-checked by Twitter's Community Notes feature (in a still-live Tweet), WaPo issued a lame retraction - suggesting Rubin had merely 'mischaracterized' the data.

Here's how it went down:

It hasn't been a great week for the wokes.

