print-icon
print-icon

Outrage Ensues As Biden Celebrates "Transgender Day of Visibility" On Easter

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Saturday, Mar 30, 2024 - 10:05 PM

The White House has released a statement celebrating "Transgender Day of Visibility," which President Joe Biden 'proclaimed' in 2021 as March 31 - and which has been celebrated by activists on this day since 2014 after this individual 'founded and organized' it.

According to the White House:

"NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim March 31, 2024, as Transgender Day of Visibility. I call upon all Americans to join us in lifting up the lives and voices of transgender people throughout our Nation and to work toward eliminating violence and discrimination based on gender identity," the statement read. 

And where Easter is typically held the first Sunday after the full moon occurs on or after the spring equinox, while "Transgender Day of Visibility" is on the same date each year, many have taken offense to the day's proximity to the Christian holiday.

Trending on X:

As for the White House's Easter egg design submission...  

"The Submission must not include any questionable content, religious symbols, overtly religious themes," a flyer with instructions from the White House stated.

But, of course, the White House is fine with this... 

And Google... 

Former President Trump wasn't thrilled with the woke activism coming from the White House:

Good question. 

The radicals in the White House might have overplayed their hand in their crusade against Christianity, as even the most left-leaning centralists are appalled by Biden's new declaration.

This seems to be a miscalculated move as blowback nears.

0
Loading...