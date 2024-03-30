Outrage Ensues As Biden Celebrates "Transgender Day of Visibility" On Easter

The White House has released a statement celebrating "Transgender Day of Visibility," which President Joe Biden 'proclaimed' in 2021 as March 31 - and which has been celebrated by activists on this day since 2014 after this individual 'founded and organized' it.

According to the White House:

"NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim March 31, 2024, as Transgender Day of Visibility. I call upon all Americans to join us in lifting up the lives and voices of transgender people throughout our Nation and to work toward eliminating violence and discrimination based on gender identity," the statement read.

And where Easter is typically held the first Sunday after the full moon occurs on or after the spring equinox, while "Transgender Day of Visibility" is on the same date each year, many have taken offense to the day's proximity to the Christian holiday.

They hate us and our Christianity. — UnipartyBomber (@magajcs) March 30, 2024

Declaring EASTER to be

'Transgender Day of Visibility'



Translation:

They Hate You

They Hate Our Children

They Hate Christians .....

They Hate America !!!



We the People see you 🤛🏼 — Cyndexia America Truther 💯🥂 (@TrutherAmerica) March 30, 2024

They are mocking us — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) March 30, 2024

Trending on X:

As for the White House's Easter egg design submission...

"The Submission must not include any questionable content, religious symbols, overtly religious themes," a flyer with instructions from the White House stated.

But, of course, the White House is fine with this...

The demonic Biden White House is banning religious symbols from this year's Easter egg hunt because they don't want to offend anyone.

The same demonic Biden White House during a Pride Month celebration last summer 👇 pic.twitter.com/zyudS3sxGU — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) March 30, 2024

You know what should have been covered up is this ...

Now this was pure trash at the White House ... Easter twerking, topless trans thingy and whateve the fvck that was at Christmas ... pic.twitter.com/eHwnssP50D — The Ms Francesca (@TheMsFrancesca) March 25, 2024

145 calendar days celebrating LGBTQ+ pic.twitter.com/kxtGx9Scg1 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 30, 2024

The Bidens have stated that Decency is on the ballot .. last year we saw the Easter Rabbit "twerking" at the White House and a trans topless and fondling itself on the White House lawn. Ther was no decency, no dignity, no respect and no class ... just a vile and disgusting… pic.twitter.com/AV8QllMd20 — The Ms Francesca (@TheMsFrancesca) March 29, 2024

But it's ok to display the trans flying the prestigious white house‼️

We are the laughing stock of the world‼️ pic.twitter.com/CorAa7fH2a — MnM13 (@mnmbes13) March 30, 2024

And Google...

Former President Trump wasn't thrilled with the woke activism coming from the White House:

Good question.

Putting aside whatever views one may have on transgenderism, why would you overshadow one of the holiest Christian days of the year to promote another ideology/movement of any kind?



Aren’t there already other days on the calendar acknowledging/celebrating transgenderism?



Why… https://t.co/HZmgQawYtL — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) March 30, 2024

The radicals in the White House might have overplayed their hand in their crusade against Christianity, as even the most left-leaning centralists are appalled by Biden's new declaration.

This seems to be a miscalculated move as blowback nears.