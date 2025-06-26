'War Industry' Silenced Democrat Opposition On Iran Strikes: Sen. Murphy

A leading Democratic senator has offered a frank and rare explanation for why many in his party are disconnected from everyday Democratic voters when it comes to foreign policy, which for a brief spell during the Bush years was dubbed 'anti-war'—a platform which pretty much disappeared during the Obama years and later Biden admin.

Senator Chris Murphy was on MSNBC this week to talk about President Trump's strike on Iran’s nuclear sites, which was not so much as debated much less formally approved by Congress. Murphy pointed out to Chris Hayes that an overwhelming 87% of Democrats expressed disapproval, according to a recent poll, and that 56% of Americans overall opposed the military action.

Source: Reuters

"I gotta say, if you just looked at elected Democratic members of Congress I don’t think you would think the voting members of the party were as overwhelmingly against this strike as they are compared to the people they send to go represent them in Congress," Hayes told Murphy in the Tuesday interview, asking, "Do you feel like there's a pretty big distance on these kinds of issues, between Democratic voters and democratic electeds?"

"I mean yes," Murphy responded without hesitation. "That's because, listen, there is a war industry in this town. There just is. There's a lot of people who make money off of war.

"The military, I love them, they're capable. But they are always way overly optimistic about what they can do," the senator added.

"So the American people get it," Murphy then said. "This town, you know, has, like I said, a degree of optimism and hubris about military action that is derivative of the fact that the war industry spends a lot of money here in Washington telling us that the guns and the tanks and the planes can solve all of our problems." Watch:

Murphy noted at one point the American public are increasingly aware of the fact that US military interventions from Vietnam to Iraq to Afghanistan to Yemen—have consistently failed to produce 'success' and instead have sown instability and blowback.

We should add that the decade-long plus proxy war in Syria has also continued destabilizing the Mideast region, and with a supposedly 'former' Al-Qaeda leader (Jolani) now in charge. Libya too still lies in shambles and fragment, amid two competing governments at war, following the 2011 regime change war against Gaddafi by US-NATO.