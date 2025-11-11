'War Zone': Violent Protest Erupts At UC Berkeley TPUSA Event

Authored by Jennifer Kabbany via The College Fix,

The lead up to a Turning Point USA event on Monday night at UC Berkeley was filled with violence and mayhem, as aggressive protesters banged against barriers, set off a smoke grenade, and screamed at attendees waiting in line as law enforcement worked to keep things from spiraling into uncontrolled chaos.

The event, featuring Christian apologist Frank Turek and conservative actor Rob Schneider, was able to take place despite the raucous Antifa-led protest, which included a fight that turned bloody.

“Aerial footage captured a violent confrontation in which a person dressed in dark clothing pummeled someone wearing a red T-shirt on the sidewalk outside the event. Dozens of people remained in line as tensions flared, creating what [was] described as a rowdy scene,” Fox News reported.

Savanah Hernandez, a TPUSA contributor, posted a series of videos on X depicting the chaos.

“UC Berkeley is currently a war zone and ANTIFA has tried to rush the barriers into tonight’s TPUSA event multiple times. The crowd is getting more and more rowdy,” she posted Monday evening.

“Here are the two main agitators who continued to try to break down the event barriers tonight. One is covered in trans flag patches reading ‘fags against fascism’ and the other is an Asian protester who kept his face covered throughout the night,” she added.

Hernandez also noted protesters tried to storm the barriers, posting videos showing cops seeking to push back aggressive demonstrators.

“Protesters are trying to break through the barriers set up outside of the TPUSA event at UC Berkeley. A smoke grenade was lit off by an ANTIFA protester resulting in TPUSA attendees being rushed inside. Police are struggle to contain the protest,” she posted on X.

The event kicked off with TPUSA contributor Jobob Taeleifi, who congratulated the audience for making it into the auditorium.

“Despite all the craziness, despite all the liberal policies, we believe the Bay Area can be saved,” he said. “We need more spaces of courage — not more safe spaces — and all you showed great courage showing up here tonight.”

Schneider posted on X: “Thank YOU, Antifa for welcoming us tonight at UC Berkeley. We Look forward to our thoughtful, teargas free discussion and debate.”

During his speech, the actor decried UC Berkeley administrators, saying they set up stringent roadblocks that kept people from attending the event: “Shame on the assholes at this university for making it so difficult to get in … shame on you.”

According to a post by TPUSA, attendees were threatened by Antifa and called Nazis and fascists, and Charlie Kirk’s death was celebrated.

Protests began prior to the event, according to Fox News: “Prior to the protest, four students were arrested overnight for vandalism related to the event. Flyers opposing Turning Point USA’s visit were also posted around campus leading up to the tour stop.”