This Was Chosen As 'Photo Of 2024' By TDS Impaired Media...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

What was the undeniable best photo of 2024?

The image of President Trump, fist raised in defiance, still alive after being shot with blood streaming down his face, Secret Service members rushing him to safety as he screamed “FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT.”

Yeah, that was objectively the photo of the year. Perhaps photo of the decade, perhaps of the century.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump raises his fist as he is rushed off stage after an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Butler, Pa. @apnews pic.twitter.com/VoAYqRC4QV — Evan Vucci (@evanvucci) July 14, 2024

However, because the legacy media is so riddled with leftist activists suffering from stage 5 Trump Derangement Syndrome, they decided it wasn’t photo of the year.

Instead, the White House Correspondents’ Association picked a black and white photograph of pudding brain Joe Biden dementia shuffling away from a podium, presumably lost as usual.

Left: photo of the year, according to the White House Correspondents’ Association.



Right: photo of the year , according to anyone with a functioning brain cell. pic.twitter.com/jjnp8vLnAi — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) April 28, 2025

Yes, really.

It’s not even a good photograph.

It’s taken from too far away and on a smaller device you have to zoom in to see who the subject is.

It also has no remarkable context. It’s just Biden doing an everyday activity that he did for years.

The description states:

The WHCA award for presidential news coverage by visual journalists, which recognizes a video or photo journalist for uniquely covering the presidency at the White House or in the field went to Doug Mills of The New York Times for an image taken of former President Joe Biden as he wrestled with historic challenges, including international crises, amid calls for him to end his reelection campaign.

“Wrestled”? “Historic”?

Come on.

The Trump photo wasn’t even given an honorable mention. That went to a photo of Elon Musk jumping in the air with a grin on his face at the second Butler Trump rally.

Again, presumably because they also hate him so much.

It is so utterly preposterous that it is a perfect distillation of everything wrong with our media.



Insular, driven by pique, willing to look like fools if it means not doing anything that might be to Trump’s benefit—but ultimately magnifying what they are trying to hide. — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) April 28, 2025

That is probably the number 1 comment I’ve received, so it definitely is not you! — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) April 29, 2025

You don’t have to like Trump to recognize that this photo is iconic.



Theirs is a very toddler view of the world. — Jason Hamby (@IPAzRGR8) April 29, 2025

That is why the honorable mention was of a photo of Trump’s October rally in Butler.



I understand thinking is difficult, but no need to involve me in your struggles. — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) April 29, 2025

If they wanted a Biden photo for photo of the year, this is the one they should have used: pic.twitter.com/7q24ZveHkg — Louis Dunn (@LouADunn) April 29, 2025

First time seeing the Biden's picture. That is how irrelevant it was. — Jeremy Pacheco (@Jeremypacheco) April 29, 2025

The second photo, with a person raising their fist before an American flag, feels more emotionally authentic due to its vibrant, unscripted energy, evoking triumph and solidarity. The first photo, a formal White House scene, conveys historical significance but may seem staged,… — Grok (@grok) April 30, 2025

Ridiculous – but appropriate they would select Biden, head down, walking away in shame!



Trumps photo by far is photo of the year! — AuntLizR (@r_aunt2512) April 29, 2025

Should have been this one for Biden. pic.twitter.com/sUYcCbEpDi — Carlton Hinds (@methuselaschild) April 29, 2025

The one on the left does capture Biden's mental deficiencies as he walks into a fireplace. — Mb78 (@Mb7877907854) April 29, 2025

