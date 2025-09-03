Was Greta Thunberg A Globalist Propaganda Weapon 

For years, globalists pushed "climate crisis" propaganda across Western countries, directly attacking the fossil-fuel industry in favor of unreliable "green" energy, while orchestrating a heist on the U.S. Treasury through climate legislation such as the Inflation Reduction Act that plowed billions into dark money-funded NGOs.

There was a war on your mind, a war against humanity through climate propaganda.

These radical leftists used children like Greta Thunberg to scare the public into submission and indoctrinate multiple generations into believing a looming climate disaster would wipe out humanity, with the only "solution" being de-growth, nation-killing policies, such as attempting to ban petrol-powered cars, cow farts, and gas stoves - yet leaving private jets and mega yachts untouched, long with more and more and more carbon taxes.

A newly uncovered U.S. State Department award from the Biden-Harris regime years, found by the X account Alladdin, has many scratching their heads, further suggesting that Greta could've been a globalist puppet, or an indoctrination weapon aimed at the youth.

"Greta Thunberg: The U.S. State Department funded a $16,633 translation of Greta Thunberg's book No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference into Kyrgyz for distribution in Kyrgyzstan," Alladdin said.

He continued, "What other reason could there be for this expenditure besides the department actively promoting her environmental ideology to sow discord and amplify her global reach?"

Greta Thunberg:

The book "No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference" compiles Greta Thunberg's very scripted speeches, delivered at the United Nations, the European Parliament, and the World Economic Forum, all centered on an alleged climate crisis. Its core theme was the urgent warning about imminent dangers to the planet.

Yet years later. We're still here, and it was just one of the coldest Augusts in some parts of the Lower 48 in decades.

Remember her 2018 prediction?

Why the State Department under the Biden-Harris regime wanted to rile up the youth in Kyrgyzstan about some climate crisis is beyond us - but it certaintly seems as if globalist elites hid behind the child to project their powerful and malevolent green political agenda of power consolidation worldwide.

Greta has moved on from climate to Palestine. Follow the money...

The truth is, our planet is resilient. It's endured volcanic eruptions, cosmic events, and ice ages. Yet we're pitched that corrupt globalists bent on centralizing power will "save" the planet through banning cow farts and taxing the working class into submission. The period of bullshit is over - folks have caught on.