Washington Post Cartoonist Arrested For Possession Of Child Pornography

It's happening again. A prominent California-based comic strip creator, cartoonist and author has been arrested on suspicion of possession and creating child pornography. The incident is added to a growing list of arrests of establishment news employees and syndicated content creators for child abuse in the past couple of years.

Darrin Bell, 49, who is the first Black American winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Editorial Cartooning, was arrested Wednesday morning at his south Sacramento home by Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office investigators. Deputies had served a search warrant against Bell following an investigation by the Sacramento Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Detectives task force.

In a search of Bell's home, investigators found 134 videos of child pornography linked to an account owned and controlled by Bell as well as computer generated/artificial intelligence child pornography, authorities said.

Darrin Bell is best known for his Candorville comic strips and other work published by the Washington Post injecting far-left ideology, race grifting, pro-illegal immigration views and LGBT issues into his content. He is decidedly anti-Trump and anti-conservative. Bell often attacked conservatives who dared to criticize the political left's habit of child grooming; from ideological grooming to sexualized grooming. He commonly compared conservatives to Nazis in reaction to the removal of sexualized gender propaganda in public school libraries.

Now it seems we know why he was so offended by conservative efforts to protect children from grooming propganda.

Establishment media outlets have been hit with a steady string of employee arrests in the past couple years involving child abuse and pornography and the trend doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon. One might begin to think that corporate news is a wretched hive of scum and villainy that actually attracts pedophiles, but how could these things happen within the halls of such "prestigious" organizations?

This topic hit the mainstream aggressively in 2023 with the release of the movie 'Sound Of Freedom', based on the true story of an independent investigation which led to the exposure of an international child sex trafficking ring. After the release of the film, hundreds of journalists and numerous corporate platforms attacked the movie relentlessly, even though the film had no political messaging to speak of. This behavior left everyone wondering where all the hostility was coming from?

Doesn't everyone agree that child sex abuse is wrong? Well, almost everyone, except pedophiles...and establishment journalists.

"Check their hard drive" is becoming a motto for the media industry at large, and for good reason. Darrin Bell is being held on $1 million bail and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.