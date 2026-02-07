Washington Post CEO And Publisher Quits As Newspaper Implodes In Epic Chaos

How the mighty have fallen.

In a "poetic ending" plot twist, that even jaded conspiracy theorists would have had trouble scripting, Washington Post CEO and publisher Will Lewis has abruptly and unexpectedly stepped down from his perch atop Jeff Bezos's crumbling media empire. Well, maybe not that unexpectedly...

That's right, the same WaPo that spent years hurling "fake news" grenades at us here at ZeroHedge, trying to get us deplatformed, demonetized, and disappeared from the internet, is now eating crow as their own house of CIA-funded cards collapses. Yes, this is our unapologetic victory lap – we've outlasted another establishment hack, which earlier this week saw an in house "Red Wedding" where hundreds of CIA conduits "reporters" were fired... and it feels good.

Lewis's exit was announced late on Saturday around 6pm ET, just days after he orchestrated a bloodbath of layoffs that axed a whopping 30% of the staff – over 300 journalists sent packing in what can only be described as a desperation move to staunch the bleeding from years of financial hemorrhaging and dwindling readership.

Lewis, ever the gracious Brit, framed his departure as a noble sacrifice "in order to ensure the sustainable future of The Post." Sure, Will – because nothing says "sustainable future" like firing a third of your workforce and then bailing before the pitchforks come out. Also the news that he was at the Super Bowl after the biggest mass termination in WaPo history probably didn't help.

Will Lewis has gone to Super Bowl every year since joining Washington Post… which is not a great excuse for missing a Zoom call. https://t.co/TMFJY1GrST — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) February 6, 2026

Meanwhile, as Semafor notes, the real reason for Lewis' departure is the he presided over two major errors, one his, and the other that of his boss, Jeff Bezos who clearly has grown bored with his vanity media project.

First, Lewis blocked the Post reporting on his role in the UK phone hacking scandal, preventing the publication of a story few would have read anyway. Then, Bezos pulled a planned endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris at the 11th hour, for apparent fear of offending Donald Trump. That endorsement wouldn’t have made much of a difference politically, but hundreds of thousands of subscribers canceled over what they saw as a craven capitulation.

.@maxwelltani on the Post's lost years, and strategic void pic.twitter.com/wc8OEdD8AM — Ben Smith (@semaforben) February 8, 2026

Let's rewind a bit on Lewis' illustrious - if catastrophically short - tenure. Handpicked by billionaire overlord Jeff Bezos - whose Amazon tried three times to demonetize ZeroHedge not once, not twice, but three times (and only thanks to the FCC intervening do we have any Amazon ads showing) - at the start of 2024, Lewis was supposed to be the savior who would "transform" the once-venerable rag and reverse its slide into irrelevance.

Instead, he presided over a dumpster fire of epic proportions, culminating in this latest round of pink slips that left the newsroom in shambles. Former editor Marty Baron, the guy who once helmed the paper during its Watergate glory days or whatever passes for glory in legacy media these days, didn't mince words: he called it one of the “darkest days in the history of one of the world’s greatest news organizations.”

Ouch. And Katie Mettler, ex-chair of the WaPo guild, piled on with a zinger: “I’m glad Will Lewis has been fired. I wish it had happened before he fired all my friends.” Tell us how you really feel, Katie.

Cutting through the shades of gray, we were more laconic: WaPo is finished.

In the interim, the keys to the kingdom go to some dude named Jeff D’Onofrio - the former CFO who' nobody had ever heard of until now, and who is stepping up as the placeholder boss.

Good luck, Jeff – you'll need it. With readership tanking, ad revenue in freefall, and trust in mainstream media at all-time lows, the WaPo's "sustainable future" looks about as promising as a subprime mortgage in 2008.

But let's not forget the delicious irony here. This is the same Washington Post that has repeatedly tried to kneecap ZeroHedge, labeling us as purveyors of "disinformation" and cozying up to Big Tech censors - such as Amazon and Google - in a bid to silence dissenting voices.

Remember when they accused us of being Russian bots or spies, or whatever flavor-of-the-month smear was trending? That aged like milk. And while the CIA's favorite (well, no longer favorite) mouthpiece was busy playing hall monitor for the establishment narrative, we've been here, grinding away, delivering truth that their advertisers wouldn't touch with a ten-foot pole. And guess what? We're still standing, stronger than ever, with record subscribers and 100 million page views per month, while their imported CEO packs his bags and slinks back across the pond.

Is there a Polymarket, we wonder, on when ZeroHedge will surpass WaPo in readership.

But we digress: Karma, folks, is real, and it's spectacular. And as WaPo licks its wounds and hunts for yet another white knight to bail them out (or maybe they'll go for a black knight this time, after all the whole equity thing), we'll be over here popping the champagne. After all, in the cutthroat world of media, survival isn't about being "respectable"; it's about being right. And on that front, ZeroHedge wins again.

In the end, Democracy may well die in darkness, but WaPo's time of death was 6pm on February 7, 2026.