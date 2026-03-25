Washington State's Race-Based Housing Finance Program Faces Federal Probe

Authored by Naveen Athrappully via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

The Trump administration’s housing department launched an investigation into the Washington State Housing Finance Commission for allegedly violating the Fair Housing Act via its race-based housing finance program, according to a March 24 press release.

President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Eric Scott Turner, testifies before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs on Capitol Hill in Washington on Jan. 16, 2025. Madalina Vasiliu/The Epoch Times

The Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Office for Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity (FHEO) notified the commission of the investigation into the state’s Covenant Homeownership Program.

Launched in 2024, the program offers down payment and closing cost assistance to homeowners, which, according to its website, seeks to rectify “state-sanctioned racial discrimination in housing.” Applicants for the program must have a household income at or below 120 percent of the area median income, and be a first-time homebuyer who had family living in the state before April 1968. Also, those relatives must have been black, Hispanic, Native American/Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander, Korean, or Asian Indian.

Persons of European, Japanese, Arab, or Jewish ancestry do not appear to qualify, said the HUD statement.

“Fair housing is about equal rights, not extra rights. As HUD secretary, I will not stand for illegal racial and ethnic preferences that deny Americans their right to equal protection under the law,” HUD Secretary Scott Turner said in an X post.

According to the Fair Housing Act, direct providers of housing, including lending institutions, must not discriminate based on the applicant’s race or color, religion, sex, national origin, familial status, or disability.

“DEI is dead at HUD,” Turner said, referring to the so-called diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. “HUD will work to ensure Washington state follows the law and provides equal opportunity for all citizens seeking assistance under the commission’s programs. Under President [Donald] Trump’s leadership, HUD will vigorously enforce the Fair Housing Act and ensure all Americans have an equal shot at the American Dream.”

Regarding the eligibility of certain racial groups compared to others, the FAQ section on the Covenant program’s website said that the “initial eligibility criteria are intentionally narrowly tailored. While many racial, ethnic and religious groups in Washington were subject to unjust and egregious housing discrimination, the Covenant program considers not only this history but also its current impacts.”

“Some of the groups discriminated against continue to show much lower homeownership rates compared with the general white population. These are named in the initial eligibility criteria. However, for other groups (such as Jewish residents), the data is limited when it comes to documenting the lasting impacts of historical discrimination.”

The Epoch Times reached out to the Washington State Housing Finance Commission for comment but did not receive a response by publication time.

On March 16, a coalition of 16 attorneys general filed a lawsuit against HUD for withholding funding from state and local fair housing enforcement agencies, and imposing what they alleged were illegal conditions on HUD funding.

According to Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, who co-led the coalition lawsuit, the Trump administration is seeking to undermine the existing partnership, based on the Fair Housing Act, between HUD and state agencies, by attacking the states’ ability to combat housing discrimination under their own democratically enacted state laws.

“These actions are part of a broader, ongoing effort by the Trump administration to subvert the legal protections our country has put in place to combat discrimination and to tear down the hard-fought progress we have made for civil rights,” Raoul said.

In a letter sent to the Commission notifying it about the investigation, Craig W. Trainor, HUD’s assistant secretary for Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity, said that the Covenant program was “groundbreaking” and “remarkably generous” but was discriminatory.

“This government-sponsored housing experiment appears to dole out spoils based on race and ancestry,” Trainor said. “[This discrimination] is morally reprehensible, socially perverse, and destructive of America’s pluralistic polity. The Trump Administration will not tolerate it. Not now. Not ever.”