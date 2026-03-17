"That Wasn't Public": Trump Stuns Johnson By Blurting Out GOP Rep.'s Dire Medical Condition

President Donald Trump casually revealed Monday that Rep. Neal Dunn (R-FL) was facing a terminal heart diagnosis and would have been “dead by June” without the president stepping in to connect him with top White House doctors.

The stunning disclosure came during a White House lunch with Kennedy Center Board members, where Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) chatted with reporters about the brutal Republican math of holding onto power with just a couple-vote edge.

President Trump on Rep. Neal Dunn's initial terminal diagnosis: "He would be dead by June."



Speaker Johnson: "Okay, that wasn't public." pic.twitter.com/HJunoPSD0n — CSPAN (@cspan) March 16, 2026

"Death is very bad when you’re the speaker, and you have a majority of two or three. But we had it, and then we had another death," Trump said. "We had one man who was very ill. It looked like he wasn’t going to make it. I don’t know. I don’t I won’t mention his name."

Then the president went straight for it: “He would be dead by June.”

Johnson looked blindsided, quipping, "That wasn’t public, but, yeah, it was grim.”

The speaker quickly identified the mystery lawmaker as Dunn, the Panhandle Republican who's a retired surgeon himself.

"Congressman Neal Dunn of Florida had had some real health challenges, and it was very serious," Johnson explained. "And I mentioned it to the president, and I said, ‘Congressman Dunn is a real champion and a patriot, because he’s still coming to work, and if others got this diagnosis, they would be apt to go home and retire.’"Trump pressed: “What was the diagnosis?”

"I think it was a terminal diagnosis," Johnson replied, prompting Trump's blunt follow-up, saying, “dead by June.”

Trump then credited his fast action of hooking Dunn up with White House physicians and specialists for the dramatic turnaround, giving the congressman a "new lease on life" and sparing Republicans a devastating special-election headache.

Dunn announced back in January he won't seek a sixth term and will retire at the end of this Congress.