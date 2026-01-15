Waste Of The Day: California County May Have Made Illegal Gifts

Authored by Jeremy Portnoy via RealClearInvestigations,

Topline: A Dec. 18 report from the California State Auditor claims that Mendocino County is “vulnerable to waste, fraud, and abuse” after spending thousands of dollars on steakhouse dinners, unapproved donations and more.

The annual dinners are a trademark of local District Attorney C. David Eyster, who earned $211,484 from taxpayers in 2024, according to Open the Books’ payroll records.

Key facts: Law enforcement agencies can earn revenue by seizing property from convicted criminals, such as stolen cash or cars used to transport illegal drugs. California law requires local governments to use 15% of this asset forfeiture money to combat drug abuse and gang activity, but there are few restrictions on the other 85%.

Mendocino County held $1.5 million in asset forfeiture funding as of June 2025, but the funds have been used for several purchases that state auditors “believe” to be illegal gifts in violation of the California Constitution.

In February 2025, the District Attorney’s office spent $3,600 on an “End of the Year Debriefing and Training” at a steakhouse, where dinner was served to employees and their spouses.

The office told auditors that spouses were invited to “foster a more inclusive and positive work environment.” The office also claimed that County CEO Darcie Antle approved the expense, but auditors found no evidence that was the case.

The District Attorney’s Office and Sheriff’s Office also used asset forfeiture funds to donate nearly $23,000 to 11 private groups “with little oversight or accountability,” the audit claimed. There were no requirements that the donations be used to benefit taxpayers.

One of the donations — $560 to the 11-99 Foundation, which supports the families of California highway patrol workers — was the exact amount needed to pay for dinner for eight people at the nonprofit’s annual fundraiser. The audit “could not determine” whether county employees actually attended the dinner. But if they did receive food in exchange for a donation of public funds, legal concerns would likely be raised.

Two donations of $5,000 each went to St. Mary of the Angels Catholic School. Religious schools are banned from receiving direct subsidies under both the California Constitution and the U.S. Constitution, according to the audit.

State auditors reviewed a sample of 30 other payments Mendocino County made since 2020 — using tax revenue, not asset forfeiture — and found issues with 13 of them. These included missing signatures to approve $500 worth of seat cushions, missing receipts for $370 in travel costs, and a lack of written justification for buying a 75-inch television for $1,099.

Mendocino County has increased its spending by 30% over the last five years, according to the audit. Its tax revenue has remained “relatively unchanged,” leading to budget deficits for the last three years.

Summary: When a local government has an unbalanced budget three years in a row, lavish dinners for employees’ spouses should be the first expense to go.

