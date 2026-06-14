Waste Of The Day: Disaster In Small NM Village

Authored by Jeremy Portnoy via RealClearWire,

Topline: The Village of Cuba, New Mexico, has had "a sustained and indefensible breakdown in accountability over public funds" since at least 2020, according to a state audit released in May. The report identified dozens of issues, including a public official with $11,471 in unpaid water bills and another who used public funds to buy a Subaru Crosstrek without approval.

Key facts: Auditors found the village never implemented proper processes to monitor its payroll, bank accounts, credit cards, or employee sick leave. There were not enough staff to perform "basic governmental and administrative functions," so the village outsourced almost all financial oversight to private contractors whose work was rarely, if ever, monitored. Some of the village's few finance employees resigned during the audit.

The village's water utility operated at a $3 million deficit over five years. Customers' bills were not based on actual water meter readings. The village instead estimated what each bill should be, with no apparent consistent methodology, the audit found.

All of the village's state and federal grant bank accounts were managed by one employee who often did not share records with anyone else, according to the audit. Nobody kept track of how large portions of the grant funds were spent to ensure they aligned with federal guidelines.

One village employee was enrolled in health insurance but never had their premiums deducted from their paychecks. Two other employees did have premiums deducted but were not enrolled in health insurance. Another was still on the village's health insurance over a year after they retired, auditors found.

A management employee paid themselves $21,464 for unused vacation and sick time, which was more than they had actually earned. The audit does not specify how much the employee was actually entitled to. The former mayor also received a $12,957 payout for unused time off, "contrary to city policy."

Multiple employees remained on the payroll without interruption after failing a drug test, the report found.

After completing the report, State Auditor Joseph Maestas told KOAT 7 News, "I've never seen anything like it."

The Village of Cuba has 640 residents and a $15 million budget this year. It had to modify its budget four times in 2025 because spending was outpacing revenue.

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Summary: Federal scandals often dominate the political headlines, but Cuba, New Mexico is a reminder that the most egregious mismanagement can often occur locally.

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