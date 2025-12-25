Waste Of The Day: Superintendent Resigns, Nets Over $900K

Authored by Jeremy Portnoy via RealClearInvestigations,

Topline: A Long Island school district must pay its superintendent over $907,500 after he resigned without a public explanation this September, according to records obtained by Newsday through a Freedom of Information Law request.

Key facts: The Plainedge Union Free School District paid Edward Salina a $662,352 lump sum for 184 unused sick and personal days and 286.5 unused vacation days.

The district will also pay the remaining $245,185 of Salina’s salary for the 2025-26 school year. The salary is paid in bi-weekly installments, which will end if Salina takes a job at another school, Newsday reported.

Salina’s contract gave him 35 vacation days, 14 sick days and three personal days per year. Unused days were carried over to the next year with no limit.

He resigned abruptly on Sept. 12, two weeks into the current school year. The reason remains unknown. He had been superintendent since 2011, and his contract was set to expire in 2029.

“What is paid is basically contractual,” school board president Joseph Beyrouty told Newsday. “There's nothing more to it than that.”

The school district is paying District Wise Search Consultants to lead the search for a new superintendent, according to Newsday. The dollar cost is unknown, but District Wise received $261,000 from several Long Island districts since 2020, including $23,000 each from four other Long Island school districts in 2023 for their superintendent searches, according to Open the Books’ data.

Interim Superintendent Carol Muscarella is earning $1,200 per day but will not hold the job permanently, according to Newsday.

“It's just to basically keep the lights on and the employees paid. And I think she's done a phenomenal job with that,” Beyrouty said. “As a matter of fact, I think she's even gone above and beyond that and really helped tackle some issues that have come up along the way.”

Background: The Plainedge school district had a $50.6 million payroll in 2024, according to Open the Books’ database. Seven employees, including Salina, made more than $200,000. An additional 292 people made $100,000 or more.

Summary: It’s questionable whether any public employee should receive nearly $1 million in a single year, but paying one who is no longer working and gave no explanation for their departure is especially alarming.

