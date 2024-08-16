Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Someone asked Amazon’s virtual assistant Alexa for clarification on whether President Trump was really shot on July 13, and it replied in the negative.

Footage widely shared on social media shows Alexa being asked “Was Trump really shot?”

The bot replies “No, Donald Trump was not really shot.”

It adds, “There were two attempted assassinations of Donald Trump, one in 2016 and another in 2024. Both times the assailant was stopped and arrested by security forces.”

“These events were widely reported in the news,” it adds.

Amazon’s Alexa says Trump was never actually shot.



Why is Amazon hiding the truth?



pic.twitter.com/f05u2E6nt2 — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) August 15, 2024

As we previously highlighted, the FBI has categorically confirmed that Trump was hit by a bullet, despite earlier doubts sowed by Director Christopher Wray, who appeared to give credence to a theory that Trump was hit by shrapnel or glass.

“What struck former President Trump in the ear was a bullet, whether whole or fragmented into smaller pieces, fired from the deceased subject’s rifle,” an FBI statement noted.

Wray had earlier in the week during testimony in Congress stated “There’s some question about whether or not it’s a bullet or shrapnel,” further spurring deranged leftist conspiracy theorists, including some who believe the entire thing was staged by Trump himself.

