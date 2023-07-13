Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Ladies and Gentlemen of America, this is who will become your leader if the doddering 80 year old Biden falls on a sandbag and cracks his skull open…

It’s Kamala Harris, explaining for those who are not aware what exactly AI is.

“I think the first part of this issue that should be articulated is AI is kind of a fancy thing. First of all, it’s two letters. It means artificial intelligence.” “The machine is taught — and part of the issue here is what information is going into the machine that will then determine — and we can predict then, if we think about what information is going in, what then will be produced in terms of decisions and opinions that may be made through that process.”

So proud she can spell it, tho. — XMayor (@MayorKrauss) July 13, 2023

What a revelation.

[ZH: You know it's bad when Babylon Bee can't even make up a better headline than reality...]

She continued, “So to reduce it down to its most simple point, this is part of the issue that we have here is thinking about what is going into a decision, and then whether that decision is actually legitimate and reflective of the needs and the life experiences of all the people.”

Full video, if you have ten minutes of your life to give away:

That is just how they had to explain it to her. — SP1 🌪܁ᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠ (@O___scott___O) July 13, 2023

So insightful. Lets check in on her definition of transportation…

“This issue of transportation is fundamentally about just making sure that people have the ability to get where they need to go. It’s that basic.”

KAMALA HARRIS: "This issue of transportation is fundamentally about just making sure that people have the ability to get where they need to go!" pic.twitter.com/09UUdkXXAL — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 11, 2023

That’s some deep stuff there.

Lets get philosophical. What about culture Kamala?

Kamala Harris explains "culture":



"Culture is — it is a reflection of our moment and our time. Right? And present culture is the way we express how we're feeling about the moment and we should always find times to express how we feel about the moment..." pic.twitter.com/ffHLD5blQv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 6, 2023

The woman makes George W. Bush sound like Plato.

She’s the living embodiment of a character in a leftist satirical political comedy:

The Veep reboot looks amazing pic.twitter.com/6qwJdcmFBA — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 3, 2022

