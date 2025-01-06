Watch: Angry Biden Rages, Curses Out Reporters...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Joe Biden viciously snapped at reporters Sunday as they asked him if he still believes President Trump is a threat to Democracy.

Biden was asked about Trump’s plans to end birthright citizenship, and suddenly had a bizarre outburst about his own age.

“Do you still believe he’s a threat to democracy?” a reporter asked.

“I think what he did was a genuine threat to democracy,” Biden answered.

He rambled about immigration, stating “I mean, this has been, it’s who we are, and we are so connected to the rest of the world. Everywhere I go the rest of the world gets it.”

Biden claimed that “When I became president, the numbers came way down,” referring to illegals crossing the border. This is clearly a blatant lie as the number skyrocketed to all time highs.

He also claimed “I pushed very hard for bipartisan agreement to put more people on the border, more, more secret service agent[s], and guess what? [Trump]’s on the phone saying, ‘Don’t do it. Don’t do it, [it will] make me look bad. That bill, that bill is ridiculous. It’s ridiculous.’”

Biden then weirdly raged at reporters “My being the oldest president, I know more world leaders than any one of you have ever met in your whole goddamn life.”

“And I know them. You know how they think? Not a joke,” he further snapped.

* * *

