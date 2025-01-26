print-icon
Watch: Angry Migrant Mob Blocks Dallas Traffic In Protest Of ICE Raids

by Tyler Durden
A mob of angry migrants blocked traffic on a major roadway in the Dallas metro area to protest President Trump's Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids, which are targeting criminal illegal aliens and deporting them to their home countries.   

Footage uploaded to X early Sunday evening shows a mob of what appears to be migrants yelling "F*ck Trump" while waving Mexican flags. They are disrupting traffic and obstructing local law enforcement.

Migrant uprisings are an ongoing risk as Trump's illegal alien raids kick into high gear.  

