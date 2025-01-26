Watch: Angry Migrant Mob Blocks Dallas Traffic In Protest Of ICE Raids

A mob of angry migrants blocked traffic on a major roadway in the Dallas metro area to protest President Trump's Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids, which are targeting criminal illegal aliens and deporting them to their home countries.

Footage uploaded to X early Sunday evening shows a mob of what appears to be migrants yelling "F*ck Trump" while waving Mexican flags. They are disrupting traffic and obstructing local law enforcement.

Immigration protest happening in Dallas this afternoon pic.twitter.com/Kx89X7U0dh — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) January 26, 2025

BREAKING: Illegals with foreign flags are currently blocking off traffic in Dallas to eliminate ICE and deportations pic.twitter.com/Ww1Ex89Nb9 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 26, 2025

HAPPENING NOW: Migrants waving and wrapped in their country’s flags are marching against deportation in Dallas.



If they are so proud of their country, why don’t they just go back? pic.twitter.com/5Q2AQ65wZo — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) January 26, 2025

Hey @GregAbbott_TX, this big mob of illegals was protesting at Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge in Dallas today.



They then started blocking traffic and threatening drivers.



Round these illegals up for deportation! pic.twitter.com/1iIHCa1Gpj — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 26, 2025

HAPPENING NOW: Mexico Flags everywhere protesting ICE immigration raids and deportations



They all chant in Spanish “We are not going anywhere”



How have we allowed illegals to become to emboldened that they’ll literally chant that the’ll keep breaking our laws to police officers pic.twitter.com/s7f4ceJs8C — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) January 27, 2025

Migrant uprisings are an ongoing risk as Trump's illegal alien raids kick into high gear.