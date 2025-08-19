Watch: Belligerent Democrat State Prosecutor Arrested For Trespassing

People like nothing better than to see an arrogant bureaucrat get cut down to size after screaming the words "Don't you know who I am?" This is essentially what Rhode Island State Prosecutor and Democrat, Devon Flanigan, did when she faced off with police after allegedly refusing to leave a Newport dining establishment.

The woman, seemingly under the influence, tried to order officers to shut off their body cams as she stood outside the restaurant, stating that she knew their protocols and that they were required to do so by law (there is no such law in Rhode Island). Officers ignored the demand and asked Flanigan to leave the premises, only to be bombarded with arguments and declarations that "she is an AG".

When officers said they didn't care, a meltdown ensued.

The officer body camera video released Monday by Newport police shows the arrests of Special Assistant Attorney General Devon Hogan Flanagan and her friend Veronica Hannan. Hannan also displayed unhinged behavior and resisted police as she was placed in handcuffs.

Officers responded to outside the Clarke Cooke House on Bannister’s Wharf over a complaint of an “unwanted party."

Flanagan immediately engaged: “Your protocol is, if I ask you to turn off the body cam, you have to turn it off. That’s your protocol.”

Hannan says, “She’s a (expletive) lawyer. So she knows.”

The officer replies, “Well, that’s bull (expletive) lawyer stuff. So that’s not true.”

Hogan then says, “I’m an AG. I’m an AG,” to which the officer responds, “Good for you. I don’t give a (expletive). Let’s go.”

As the prosecutor was forced into a police vehicle she warned "You're going to regret this..." There's no official word yet if the officers are feeling regret. The attorney general's office said it was reviewing the incident.

It's probably not coincidence that we are seeing this kind of behavior from a Democrat appointed prosecutor. Such officials have become the bane of blue cities across the US with their catch and release criminal policies and general distaste for legitimate law enforcement. A "rules for thee but nor for me" attitude is also a common problem with leftist bureaucrats, making them some of the most despised people in the country.

Its one of the reasons Kamala Harris lost in a landslide in 2024. Her antics as Attorney General in California were a stain on her campaign from the very beginning, even among Democrat voters.

The new era of no nonsense policing is refreshing. Flanagan might have been let off the hook if her encounter had occurred a few years ago, but this is not the case today. And, Democrats stubbornly demanded that police bodycams become a universal standard back in 2020, so now they have to deal with the very public repercussions when they get caught breaking the law.