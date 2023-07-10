Watch: Biden Can Barely Walk As He Holds On To King Charles III

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Joe Biden met with King Charles III at Windsor Castle Monday and appeared to hold on to the monarch to help himself walk.

King Charles III greets Joe Biden at Windsor Castle



The British monarch and US president will have tea together, before a discussion on financing the fight against climate change https://t.co/7mY9cr5g4S pic.twitter.com/tnahtASUXG — Bloomberg (@business) July 10, 2023

Biden shuffled around looking at the King’s guard looking like he had no idea what was going on:

Biden has no idea where he is.



He can’t possibly stand at election again.



He’s having a stroll 🤦🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/qy8edzidFF — Binky (@TheOnlyGuru) July 10, 2023

But then it got worse as Biden attempted to speak with one of the King's Royal Guards, who are famously not allowed to talk to anyone other than members of the monarchy (1: 40 to 2:10)...

King Charles and the Guard Commander escort US President Joe Biden around the Welsh Guards who are inspected in the grounds of Windsor Castle.https://t.co/PAiZ4D1jU3



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/jWaaZ5hDIf — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 10, 2023

Joe Biden can barely walk around the lawn of Windsor Castle today -- he's so fragile with his nursing home patient shuffle. King Charles is basically helping him with the stairs. — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) July 10, 2023

The pair are going to be discussing how to tackle climate change along with John Kerry.

The scene at Windsor Castle as HM King Charles prepares to meet President Biden to discuss climate change. John Kerry who has met The King on many occasions at meetings about climate is there with others who have been having meetings this morning. pic.twitter.com/y9cAeyHenr — Judith Ince (@judithin77) July 10, 2023

Maybe start by doing it on Zoom and not traveling in a C130 containing a 27 car motorcade and then flying around in giant helicopters?

NET ZERO - Unelected John Kerry has turned up with Biden to meet the King, to discuss how much more tax UK citizens will pay to save the planet.



They arrived by helicopter from the 27 car motorcade 🤡 pic.twitter.com/vpEUUv8vhP — Bernie's Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) July 10, 2023

Just saying.

President Joe Biden arrival at Windsor Castle 🏰 pic.twitter.com/6rbj0Hr67s — Claudette LLB (Hons.) (@Claudette966) July 10, 2023

The amount of pollution they have produced in this visit is more than the amount they were trying to save.



Great job @JohnKerry @POTUS & @RoyalFamily — Dr Ben (@Benjami93155138) July 10, 2023

