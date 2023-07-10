print-icon
Watch: Biden Can Barely Walk As He Holds On To King Charles III

by Tyler Durden
Monday, Jul 10, 2023

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Joe Biden met with King Charles III at Windsor Castle Monday and appeared to hold on to the monarch to help himself walk.

Biden shuffled around looking at the King’s guard looking like he had no idea what was going on:

But then it got worse as Biden attempted to speak with one of the King's Royal Guards, who are famously not allowed to talk to anyone other than members of the monarchy (1: 40 to 2:10)...

The pair are going to be discussing how to tackle climate change along with John Kerry.

Maybe start by doing it on Zoom and not traveling in a C130 containing a 27 car motorcade and then flying around in giant helicopters?

Just saying.

