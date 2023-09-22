Watch: Biden Claims It's Republicans Who Are "Undermining Our Border Security"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Joe Biden claimed Thursday that it is really Republicans that are to blame for undermining the security of the southern border, despite a massive surge in numbers of illegal immigrants coming across under his administration.

Addressing the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Biden also claimed President Trump “spent four years gutting the immigration system.”

Biden (heavily mumbling): "Mega Republicans in Congress and my predecessor spent four years gutting the immigration system under my predecessor and continue to undermine our border security today" pic.twitter.com/yarGIpWXJX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 22, 2023

He further claimed that he has “developed federal experts” to deal with the surge of illegal immigrants, whatever that means:

Biden says his administration has "developed federal experts and deployed them" to "states and cities that have seen a surge in immigrants" pic.twitter.com/4Wae1ybflK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 22, 2023

The comments came after Biden’s press secretary refused to answer questions about the massive influx, including a surge of over 10,000 in one day this week, sarcastically dismissing the issue out of hand:

WOW: Karine Jean-Pierre REFUSES to answer questions on the record-breaking 10,000 illegal immigrants crossing the southern border in a single day pic.twitter.com/7jUdCS7mHF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 21, 2023

BIDEN'S BORDER CRISIS: A record 10,000+ illegal immigrants were encountered at the southern border in just the past 24 hours.pic.twitter.com/EhCe8PAnrh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 21, 2023

"How many people coming into this country is enough for president Biden?"



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "Enough for what?"pic.twitter.com/JE0uRSYMsj — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 21, 2023

Karine Jean-Pierre on the record number of illegal border crossings: "This happens. It ebbs and flows." pic.twitter.com/y9ggXN9VMJ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 21, 2023

She said that using razor wire as a means of stoping illegals entering is a “political stunt.”

Karine Jean-Pierre says states using tools such as razor wire to stop the flow of illegal immigration across the southern border is "a political stunt" pic.twitter.com/iVCTLjCPsP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 21, 2023

Jean-Pierre instead claimed Biden has “taken historic action” on immigration:

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE on illegal immigration: "This is a president that has taken historic action!" pic.twitter.com/xROzJj1eVm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 21, 2023

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE on the record numbers of illegal immigrants crossing the southern border:



"The president has worked very hard to implement a strategy, when it comes to the border, that is humane, safe, and has orderly enforcement." pic.twitter.com/uRNzokbehs — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 21, 2023

The border is literally wide open, resulting in over 100,000 illegal immigrants crossing in less than one month:

The union representing Border Patrol agents says over 100,000 illegal immigrants have been released into the US in last 3 weeks alone. https://t.co/AA3IFsafwe — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 21, 2023

Some Democrats still deny there is a problem:

Junior Democrat Rep. Max Frost (as record numbers of illegal immigrants pour across the southern border):



"The border is not open" pic.twitter.com/z2Ff5VRG1B — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 21, 2023

While others, mainly the ones in big cities, are saying enough is enough now:

New York Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul is suddenly singing a different tune amid NYC's illegal immigration crisis:



"We have large hearts. You want to be generous ... but there is a limit to what we can do." pic.twitter.com/t7DOo2HxGm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 21, 2023

Amid New York City's migrant crisis, Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul says their "right to shelter" law wasn't supposed to be "an unlimited, universal right or obligation on the city to have to house literally the entire world" pic.twitter.com/ivECu9gKt1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 21, 2023

Nothing to see here...

