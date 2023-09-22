print-icon
Watch: Biden Claims It's Republicans Who Are "Undermining Our Border Security"

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Friday, Sep 22, 2023 - 07:30 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Joe Biden claimed Thursday that it is really Republicans that are to blame for undermining the security of the southern border, despite a massive surge in numbers of illegal immigrants coming across under his administration.

Addressing the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Biden also claimed President Trump “spent four years gutting the immigration system.”

Watch:

He further claimed that he has “developed federal experts” to deal with the surge of illegal immigrants, whatever that means:

The comments came after Biden’s press secretary refused to answer questions about the massive influx, including a surge of over 10,000 in one day this week, sarcastically dismissing the issue out of hand:

She said that using razor wire as a means of stoping illegals entering is a “political stunt.”

Jean-Pierre instead claimed Biden has “taken historic action” on immigration:

The border is literally wide open, resulting in over 100,000 illegal immigrants crossing in less than one month:

Some Democrats still deny there is a problem:

While others, mainly the ones in big cities, are saying enough is enough now:

Nothing to see here...

*  *  *

