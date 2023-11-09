Watch: Biden DHS Head Claims There Is "No Disaster" At The Border

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Despite record numbers of encounters will illegal immigrants crossing the southern U.S. border in their thousands every day, including suspected terrorists, the head of the Biden Department for Homeland Security claimed under oath Wednesday that there is “no disaster”.

Alejandro Mayorkas made the claim while testifying before Congress regarding the border security budget and spending, and asking for more funding.

GOP Senator John Boozman told Mayorkas that “by every metric the situation at the border is a disaster,” adding that “what you’re asking for does nothing to get those numbers down.”

Mayorkas attempted to pivot the exchange to suggest Republicans are resistant to providing funding to hire more personnel at the border.

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith further asked Mayorkas: “So the situation at the border, you’re saying, is not a disaster?”

“That is correct,” Mayorkas then answered.

Mayorkas says the situation at the border is NOT a disaster



pic.twitter.com/GMEe3pqeTk — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 8, 2023

Mayorkas was further pressed by other Senators about whether he sees the border situation as a crisis and again failed to respond:

"Either you're not qualified to manage a Costco food court or you believe in open borders," says @SenJohnKennedy to Biden's incompetent DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.



"It's the latter." pic.twitter.com/2cshQhIIWN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 8, 2023

Does this look like a crisis/disaster nor not?

UPDATE: The deceased innocent Americans have been identified as an elderly married couple from Dalton GA, in Whitfield County, according to @TxDPS. Their names are Jose Lerma & Isabel Lerma. Their son has been notified. They were driving to MX from GA when killed. DPS is… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 8, 2023

Per CBP source, Border Patrol’s Tucson, AZ sector recorded over 2,400 illegal crossings yesterday alone.

The sector continues to be the biggest hot spot along the border, with illegal immigrants crossing there from all over the globe, including the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. https://t.co/iA8pPazWwg — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 7, 2023

NEW: “Jesus Christ…”



Video courtesy of @TxDPS shows illegal immigrants bailing out of a human smuggler’s stolen SUV and running into the brush as they are pursued by TX troopers & Border Patrol near Del Rio, TX over the weekend. You can hear the trooper’s reaction to the chaos. pic.twitter.com/5yaF5fkjS4 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 7, 2023

NEW: An illegal immigrant from Honduras who was released into the US after being apprehended by Border Patrol in TX in June 2021 is now charged with felony rape & abduction by force in Virginia. He was arrested by local police there, but the Fairfax County jail didn’t honor ICE’s… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 7, 2023

