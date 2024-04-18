Watch: Biden Falsely Claims That WWII Uncle Eaten By Cannibals, Twice

Joe Biden has always been a prolific liar and plagiarist, but on Wednesday he took things to another level.

While attempting to disparage former President Donald Trump for 'skipping out' on a 2018 visit to a military cemetery outside Paris (when in fact the Navy made a 'bad-weather' call), Biden claimed that his uncle, 2nd Lt. Ambrose J. "Bozey" Finnegan Jr., was shot down in World War II and eaten by cannibals.

"He was a hell of an athlete, they tell me, when he was a kid. He flew those single-engine planes as reconnaissance over war zones, and he got shot down in New Guinea. They never found the body because there used to be, there were a lot of cannibals, for real, in that part of New Guinea," Biden said during a Wednesday stop in Pittsburgh - an account which appears in the official transcript of his remarks.

"They never recovered his body, but the government went back when I went down there and they checked and found some parts of the plane," Biden continued.

Except that's total bullshit of course

As Jonathan Turley points out, there was a survivor who gave a detailed account of how Finnegan and another man remained in the plane as it sank. What's more, Bozey's plane was not shot down - it was a Douglas A-20 Havoc with two Pratt & Whitney R-985 Wasp Junior 9-cylinder radial engines. The plane had mechanical problems when it crashed near New Guinea and simply sank into the ocean.

“On May 14, 1944, an A-20 havoc (serial number 42-86768), with a crew of three and one passenger, departed Momote Airfield, Los Negros Island, for a courier flight to Nadzab Airfield, New Guinea. For unknown reasons, this plane was forced to ditch in the ocean off the north coast of New Guinea. Both engines failed at low altitude, and the aircraft’s nose hit the water hard. Three men failed to emerge from the sinking wreck and were lost in the crash. One crew member survived and was rescued by a passing barge. An aerial search the next day found no trace of the missing aircraft or the lost crew members.”

D Day was June 6, 1944... and he says his uncles joined the military on D Day. Ambrose died on May 14, 1944.



Ambrose was not a pilot, & he was not shot down. He was a courier - a passenger on an A-20 bomber that ditched at sea with engine troubles.https://t.co/MwYZejvQXg — Charles R. Smith🔹 (@softwarnet) April 17, 2024

What's more, Biden repeated it more than once! Watch:

Biden has a new story: Uncle Bosey got shot down in a plane and was possibly eaten by African cannibals. pic.twitter.com/9cSP29GSxx — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 17, 2024

OMFG. Biden just repeated the story that his Uncle Bosey was shot down and then likely eaten by cannibals during WWII.



This is the 2nd time he said this today. pic.twitter.com/PyLkeRiMoJ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 17, 2024

So for those keeping track:

- Not shot down

- Not a single engine plane

- Not eaten by cannibals

All of which was has been in the public domain for decades. And not one reporter following him around pushed back on what could have been googled within seconds.

From the military records related to Ambrose Biden's death:



"Subject plane became lost and was forced to make a crash landing due to lack of fuel."



"2nd Lt. Ambrose was a passenger on an A-20 ... on a courier mission." pic.twitter.com/FKmoN8UcAP — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) April 17, 2024

And according to AP - Biden was simply "off on details."

He said his uncle was *EATEN BY CANNIBALS* and the best AP can muster is "Biden is off on details..."



😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/HVIh7eRWnK — ⚡David Angelo⚡ (@MrDavidAngelo) April 18, 2024

Meanwhile, Biden has falsely claimed at least 13 times that his uncle Frank won the Purple Heart, and said that he (Biden) was picked twice to attend the Naval Academy, when no supporting evidence exists.

In 2021, Biden told Jewish leaders that he remembered "spending time at" and "going to" Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue in 2018 after 11 people were murdered in a mass shooting - which also never happened. The White House covered by later claiming he was thinking about a 2019 phone call with the synagogue's rabbi.