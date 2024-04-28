Watch: Biden Lectures Press To Get Behind His Campaign

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

In an incredible moment at the annual White House correspondent’s Dinner Saturday, Joe Biden lectured reporters, telling them they need to “rise up” and get behind his campaign, insinuating that if they don’t there will no longer be a free press in America.

Biden addressed the press, stating that “the most urgent question of our time is whether democracy is still the sacred cause of America. That is the question the American people must answer this year and you, the free press, play a critical role in making sure the American people have the information they need to make an informed decision.”

Biden again calls on journalists to defend democracy (i.e. crush Republicans):



"Move past the horse race numbers and the gotcha moments, and the distractions, the sideshows that have come to dominate and sensationalize our politics and focusing on what's actually at stake. I…

First of all, Biden appears to be saying that he is ‘Democracy’ and if people do not vote for him that is somehow undemocratic.

Secondly, he is telling the press that they are capable of swaying public opinion in his favour, which is completely undemocratic.

He isn’t asking the press to report facts neutrally and let the people decide, as evidenced by his next sentence, which was replete with the usual disinformation about Donald Trump.

“The defeated former President has made no secret of his attack on our democracy. He said he wants to be a dictator on day one and so much more. He tells supporters he is the revenge and retribution. When in God’s name ever heard of another president say something like that? And he promised a bloodbath when he loses again,” Biden asserted.

While claiming he is not asking the press to “take sides,” he did exactly that.

“We have to take this seriously. Eight years ago, it could have been written off as just Trump talk but no longer, not after January 6. I’m sincerely not asking you to take sides, but asking a rise up to the seriousness of the moment,” Biden persisted.

“Move past the horse race numbers and the gotcha moments, and the distractions, the sideshows that have come to dominate and sensationalize our politics and focusing on what’s actually at stake,” he continued, adding “I think in your hearts, you know what’s at stake.”

“The stakes couldn’t be higher every single one of us has roles to play — a serious role, to play in making sure democracy endures, American democracy. I have my role, but with all due respect, so do you,” he lectured reporters.

He then had the gall to instruct reporters to provide “credible information,” rather than “disinformation,” while toasting the “free press.”

“In the age of disinformation, credible information that people can trust is more important than ever and that makes you, and I mean this with the bottom of my heart, makes you more important than ever. So tonight, I’d like to make a toast — to a free press, to an informed citizenry, to an American where freedom and democracy endure. God bless America,” Biden concluded.

A “free press” but I’m gonna tell you what to write about and what not to. — Chrissy (@Chrissys067) April 28, 2024

So he's saying don't write anything about me, just go after Trump. — linda thompson (@lthomps54) April 28, 2024

It's a campaign rally. These are his constituents. — Janice (@jannyfayray) April 28, 2024

In other words, take sides 🙄 — Jeff Trent (@JLTrent86) April 28, 2024

This all comes in a week when Biden has managed to ignite a war with The New York Times.

The Times is annoyed with Biden’s complete disinterest in providing interviews or access for reporters, while his administration is angry that the Times isn’t falling into line as a propaganda arm against Trump.

Biden ‘joked’ about it, Saturday. It’s funny because it’s true.

