Watch: Biden's Handlers Allow Him To Walk Along Edge Of Grand Canyon Cliff

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Joe Biden spent Tuesday bumbling around the Grand Canyon.

His handlers are now letting Biden, who stumbles on steps and falls over sandbags, walk on the edge of a huge precipice:

His 'people' take him to the edge of a giant canyon today.

Tomorrow his same 'people' will take him to the edge of an active volcano. — Saratoga Smitty (@SaratogaSmitty) August 9, 2023

Wonder what MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski thinks of this?

Biden couldn’t miss the opportunity to yell one of these at the the media:

Biden, at the Grand Canyon: "Don't jump!"



Press: "No promises" pic.twitter.com/LiquMqPqrN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 9, 2023

Earlier, Biden delivered a babbling speech about climate change, after arriving in a massive motorcade:

Biden rolls up in a massive motorcade for his speech about the climate pic.twitter.com/G8sRJBVhdF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 8, 2023

He adopted a creepy baby voice to retell this story that likely never happened:

Joe Biden tells a story in which he says a "little girl" randomly approached him on the streets of Washington D.C. and begged him to "take care of Bears Ears" national monument. pic.twitter.com/nnCkfHj6N2 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 8, 2023

He also claimed the Grand Canyon to be one of the “nine wonders of the world”:

Biden says the Grand Canyon is "one of the earth's nine wonders, wonders of the world — literally!" 🤔 pic.twitter.com/BnNyzl0HDH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 8, 2023

He wasn’t supposed to say this out loud:

BIDEN: "There's a lot of good that's gonna come from the sacrifices of dealing with taking on the climate crisis" pic.twitter.com/6ALjGLcnq1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 8, 2023

After the speech, Biden projected more, ‘where the hell am I and what am I doing?’ vibes by saluting at the crowd and spinning around lost:

A confused Joe Biden salutes the audience and meanders off stage pic.twitter.com/jNy1oEOAFK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 8, 2023

