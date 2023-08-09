print-icon
print-icon

Watch: Biden's Handlers Allow Him To Walk Along Edge Of Grand Canyon Cliff

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Wednesday, Aug 09, 2023 - 03:05 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Joe Biden spent Tuesday bumbling around the Grand Canyon.

His handlers are now letting Biden, who stumbles on steps and falls over sandbags, walk on the edge of a huge precipice:

Wonder what MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski thinks of this?

Biden couldn’t miss the opportunity to yell one of these at the the media:

Earlier, Biden delivered a babbling speech about climate change, after arriving in a massive motorcade:

He adopted a creepy baby voice to retell this story that likely never happened:

He also claimed the Grand Canyon to be one of the “nine wonders of the world”:

He wasn’t supposed to say this out loud:

After the speech, Biden projected more, ‘where the hell am I and what am I doing?’ vibes by saluting at the crowd and spinning around lost:

*  *  *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

Also, we urgently need your financial support here.

0
Loading...