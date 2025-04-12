Watch: Bill Maher Says 'Mind Blown' After Meeting With Trump

While Bill Maher may change opinions like a windsock depending on who he's pandering to, the "Real Time" host told his mostly-Democrat audience that Donald Trump, aka Hitler-Stalin-Mussolini, was "gracious and measured" at their recent meeting last week.

We know, duh... but considering the influence Maher has on the left, his comments are interesting nonetheless.

Image via Inside Edition

"You can hate me for it, but I'm not a liar. Trump was gracious and measured," Maher said. "And why isn't that in other settings- I don't know, and I can't answer, and it's not my place to answer. I'm just telling you what I saw, and I wasn't high."

Maher said the meeting, brokered by their mutual friend Kid Rock, wasn't "some kind of summit."

"I have no power. I'm a fucking comedian, and he's the most powerful leader in the world!" he continued. "I'm not the leader of anything, except maybe a contingent of centrist-minded people who think there's got to be a better way of running this country than hating each other every minute."

Maher admitted that he went in ready for a fight - only to find Trump absolutely charming.

"Everything I’ve not liked about him was, I swear to God, absent. At least on this night, with this guy," Maher, 69, said - seemingly shocked at his own admission.

"I never felt I had to walk on eggshells around him. And honestly, I voted for Clinton and Obama, but I would never feel comfortable talking to them the way I was able to talk with Donald Trump," he continued, adding "Make of it what you will."

"I’ve had so many conversations with prominent people who are much less connected. People that don’t look you in the eye. People that don’t really listen because they just want to get to their next thing. People whose response to things you say just doesn’t track. None of that with him," Maher continued. "Mostly he steered the conversation to ‘what do you think about this?’ I know. Your mind is blown. So is mine."

Maher added that Trump gave him a bunch of MAGA hats, which are stored in the same room where former President Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky engaged in extracurricular activities.

At one point in the dinner, Maher says Trump asked him about his thoughts on the Iran nuclear situation. After he allegedly gave Trump shit for eliminating the Obama-era nuclear deal, Trump "didn’t get mad or call me a left-wing lunatic. He took it in."

Trump admitted he 'lost' in 2020 (allegedly)

According to Maher, Trump used the word 'lost' in relation to the 2020 presidential election.

"And I distinctly remember saying, ‘Wow, I never thought I’d hear you say that.’ He didn’t get mad. He’s much more self-aware than he lets on in public," Maher said, adding that in private, Trump is just normal.

"Just for starters, he laughs," Maher stated in disbelief. "I’d never seen him laugh in public. But he does — including at himself — and it’s not fake. Believe me, as a comedian of forty years, I know a fake laugh when I hear it."

Watch:

Twelve days ago, I had dinner with President Trump, a dinner that my friend @KidRock set up because we share the belief that there has to be something better than hurling insults from 3000 miles away. pic.twitter.com/KE2t2eyBkI — Bill Maher (@billmaher) April 12, 2025

Meanwhile, journalist Laura Loomer is jumping all over conservative "Bill Maher Simps," while she says she had "a productive week in Cali, which included my deposition of Bill Maher," who she's suing for defamation.