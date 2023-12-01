print-icon
Watch: Boat Full Of Suspected Migrants Invades Malibu Beach

by Tyler Durden
Friday, Dec 01, 2023 - 08:50 PM

A panga boat full of suspected migrants landed on the beach in Malibu, California earlier this week, after which a group of people can be seen exiting the vessel and trudging across the sand, according to video sent to Fox News' Bill Melugin by a resident.

Melugin notes that "Malibu is 100+ miles away from the border," and that it's "Unclear if anyone caught."

The incident happened the same week that LA media reported a sunken panga boat found off the same area on Wednesday, prompting an investigation from federal authorities.

The US Coast Guard was alerted to the 25-foot-long vessel at around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, and found a debris field with life jackets and gas cans, but no people.

On Sunday, surfers at Black's Beach in San Diego County walk past a boat believed to have been used in a human smuggling incident.
(Nelvin C. Cepeda / San Diego Union-Tribune)

In March, eight people died after two suspected human smuggling boats capsized near Black's Beach in San Diego.

