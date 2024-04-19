Watch: Chasing Trump

With an ominous soundtrack throughout, Chasing Trump is the very first documentary produced by American Greatness.

The documentary does a deep dive into the backgrounds of the four prosecutors handling former President Trump's various legal cases, making the case that they are all "politically corrupt", and accusing them of trying to "get Trump" because they fear he will win the November 2024 US presidential elections.

With the former President facing increasingly restrictive gag orders, Donald Trump Jr said "'Chasing Trump' is an important documentary that exposes the leftwing prosecutors weaponizing the government to target my father," adding that:

"It's the first documentary to do a deep dive into the backgrounds of the prosecutors behind the four cases against him and is a must watch for anyone who cares about preserving the rule of law and protecting our constitutional rights."

"Four corrupt, politically motivated prosecutors. One target: Donald Trump," the narrator begins...

"They say they're upholding the law. But a close examination reveals politics of the very worst kind meant to influence the 2024 election."

Specifically, the mini-documentary makes the case that Trump is being punished for taking on the status quo and reinforces the narrative that he is subject to a witch hunt.

Curt Mercadenta, managing editor of American Greatness, said it would shock anyone who believed the legal system was free from partisan political considerations.

"With the 2024 election starting to heat up, it's imperative that Americans have the opportunity to learn more about the truth behind the prosecutions targeting President Trump, along with the partisan prosecutors behind the cases."

Mike Davis, founder of the Article III Project, which was set up to press for conservative judicial nominees and now campaigns against what it sees as liberal activism in the courts, said:

"These four prosecutions against President Trump are nothing more than partisan political activism masquerading as the rule of law." "'Chasing Trump' exposes the leftwing prosecutors behind these cases as nothing more than puppets for Joe Biden and his political machine."

Watch the full documentary free here...