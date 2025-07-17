Watch: Chinese Military Unveils Robot Murder Wolves, Drones That Definitely Violate Asimov's Laws

The Chinese military conducted tactical exercises integrating robotic wolves and infantry-operated drones, underscoring Beijing's push to deploy unmanned systems in modern combat operations, according to state-run media.

The 76th Group Army's drills focused on battlefield coordination between personnel and autonomous technologies for reconnaissance, strategic point clearing, fire support and breaching defensive positions, according to a military statement. The exercises represent China's latest effort to advance unmanned warfare capabilities amid growing global competition in military robotics.

The robotic wolves, branded "steel warriors," debuted at the 2024 Airshow China exhibition before being deployed in joint exercises with Cambodia. During the 2024 "Golden Dragon" exercise, China fielded a rifle-armed robotic wolf for assault operations. The follow-up "Golden Dragon 2025" exercise featured a UAV equipped with a QBZ-95 assault rifle providing fire cover for ground units.

The military demonstrations come as Chinese defense analysts raise concerns about the ethical implications of autonomous weapons systems. In a recent People's Liberation Army Daily op-ed, analysts Yuan Yi, Ma Ye and Yue Shiguang called for "ethical and legal research" to address risks from militarized robots, warning that malfunctioning units could cause "indiscriminate killings and accidental deaths."

The PLA Daily authors referenced Isaac Asimov's Three Laws of Robotics, which prohibit robots from harming humans, arguing that militarized humanoid robots "clearly violate" these principles. They proposed overhauling Asimov's framework for military applications, emphasizing that combat robots must adhere to laws of war by "obeying humans," "respecting humans" and "protecting humans."

The trio of analysts stressed the need for built-in constraints to prevent excessive force and indiscriminate killing, while cautioning against prematurely replacing human soldiers, noting that robots still lack critical capabilities including speed, dexterity and complex terrain navigation.

"Even if humanoid robots become mature and widely used, they will not fully replace other unmanned systems," the authors concluded, advocating for balanced integration of robotics into warfare.