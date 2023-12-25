Watch: Christmas Eve In Lawless California As Youth Riot In Streets

Christmas Eve is a time to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and a moment for bonding with loved ones and friends through shared activities and meals. It's a time for reinforcing the nuclear family while spreading peace and joy through the community.

However, in today's imploding Western society, run by incompetent elected and unelected leftist politicians who control all sorts of federal and state government agencies. They have waged war on the nuclear family structure.

It's not just radical progressives who want to dismantle the nuclear family. Marxist organizations, such as Black Lives Matter organization, funded by mega-corporations, have called for the death of the family unit. A central tenet of Marxism is to dismantle this structure:

We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and "villages" that collectively care for one another, especially our children, to the degree that mothers, parents, and children are comfortable. -BLM

The Great Society programs that started with former President Lyndon B. Johnson in the mid-1960s ensured the destruction of the nuclear family as recent Census data showed 27.6% of all US-occupied households were one-person households in 2020, up from just 7.7% in 1940. The largest share of people living alone occurred between 1970 and 1980, when the percentage increased from 17.6% to 22.7%, right after the welfare programs started.

So what's the result of progressives tearing down the nuclear family? Well, Just The News recently noted:

First, the US has the highest rate of single-parent households in the world. Second, the connection between single-parent households and crime is very strong. According to research carried out by Jerrod Brown, a behavioral specialist at Concordia St. Paul, the extant literature "suggests that children raised in single-parent households experience more physical and psychological problems compared to those raised in two-parent households." Moreover, he added, the "implications of homes in which fathers are absent may be important to explore for criminal justice and mental health professionals."

The destruction of the family unit by radical progressives has created a generation of lawless youth that has been on full display this year in crime-ridden Baltimore City, Washington, DC, and other liberal metro areas where disastrous social justice reforms have been pushed through.

The latest sign of lawless youth was Christmas Eve in Oakland, California, where instead of bonding with family and exchanging gifts in 'Secret Santa' - they were rioting on the streets.

How Christmas is being celebrated in Oakland tonight. pic.twitter.com/dXMgMnUfdL — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) December 25, 2023

It seems the US has a major lawless youth problem that Democrats won't address because it's merely a symptom of their failed policies.