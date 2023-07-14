Watch: Climate Czar John Kerry Exposed As Bald Faced Liar Over Use Of Private Jet

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Biden Climate czar John Kerry threw a tantrum Thursday during a House subcommittee hearing when a Republican lawmaker brought up his repeated use of private jets.

Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL) told Kerry “I hope it wasn’t too problematic for your operational team and your private jet to get here.”

Kerry couldn’t let the comment go without a response.

“I just don’t agree with your facts, which began with the presentation of one of the most outrageously persistent lies that I hear, which is this private jet,” he shot back.

He then claimed “We don’t own a private jet. I don’t own a private jet. I personally have never owned a private jet. And obviously it’s pretty stupid to talk about coming in a private jet from the State Department up here. Honestly, if that’s where you want to go, go there.”

John Kerry: "We don't own a private jet. I don't own a private jet. I've personally have never owned a private jet. And, obviously, it's pretty stupid to talk about coming in a private jet from the State Department up here. Honestly, if that's where you want to go, go there!" pic.twitter.com/yEOmMsfoKK — CSPAN (@cspan) July 13, 2023

John Kerry's family private jet emitted over 300 metric tons of carbon since Biden took office https://t.co/SbnbGhIljR — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 13, 2023

Kerry has previously tried to wriggle out of questions over his private jet use:

Obama B-Day Party: “Former senator & U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry was spotted along with TV presenter & comedian Stephen Colbert. Both men have homes on the island... Kerry took a private jet to the island of Martha's Vineyard.”https://t.co/9d6aURbdbq pic.twitter.com/njzSz3eWKI — Jerry Dunleavy 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) August 7, 2021

Earlier this year, Kerry also defended Davos elites who fly in on private jets, claiming they “offset” their emissions and further asserting that “they are working harder than most people I know to be able to try to effect this transition.”

John Kerry defends global elites flying their private jets to fight climate change in Davos because they're "working harder than most people I know to be able to try to effect this transition." pic.twitter.com/XEa2uKkhtD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 25, 2023

During Thursday’s hearing, another Republican, Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL), then followed up by reminding Kerry he was under oath and entering into the record a Fox News report from February that documented how Kerry’s family sold their private jet, a Gulfstream GIV-SP, to a New York based-hedge fund.

Kerry then admitted that “Yes, my wife owned a plane and she sold the plane, I have flown on it,” but maintained that he does not fly on a private jet.

When asked if he has ever done so since being in his current position for the past two and a half years, Kerry replied “possibly once.”

Waltz then lectured Kerry that “When we are asking Americans to make serious sacrifices for the common good … that smacks of hypocrisy [and] it actually hurts your cause.”

REP. WALTZ: "You just testified under oath that you never owned a private jet..."



CLIMATE ENVOY JOHN KERRY: "My wife owned a plane. [...] I do not fly on a private jet. I fly commercially..."



REP. WALTZ: "Have you flown a private jet in a personal or official capacity since… pic.twitter.com/4aIzab8Yev — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 13, 2023

Subcommittee Chairman Brian Mast, R-Fla., then told Kerry that in his current role there has been no oversight or accountability of his work, noting “Every time you travel to a climate summit or King Charles’ coronation, or the wedding of the crown prince of Jordan, you’re supposed to document the carbon emissions generated by your trip, your office has failed to do so.”

Kerry then threw another fit and refused to name his senior staff, asserting “I’m not going to go through them by name because that is not the required process of the State Department.”

WATCH: Why does John Kerry get to unilaterally make decisions for the American people? What is his role and who does he even report to?



We’re pushing him for answers in the @ForeignGOP Subcommittee on Oversight & Accountability. pic.twitter.com/VXTmXGcbbs — Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) July 13, 2023

In recent days, Kerry has been traveling in Europe with Joe Biden as apart of a massive motorcade convoy that was brought on huge cargo planes, as well as flying around in helicopters from place to place to have meetings about the climate crisis with foreign leaders.

Here is a sped up video of Biden's motorcade in Helsinski — which stretches at least 39 vehicles. pic.twitter.com/qoSNDf7l9b — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 12, 2023

