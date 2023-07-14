print-icon
Watch: Climate Czar John Kerry Exposed As Bald Faced Liar Over Use Of Private Jet

by Tyler Durden
Friday, Jul 14, 2023 - 01:50 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Biden Climate czar John Kerry threw a tantrum Thursday during a House subcommittee hearing when a Republican lawmaker brought up his repeated use of private jets.

Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL) told Kerry “I hope it wasn’t too problematic for your operational team and your private jet to get here.”

Kerry couldn’t let the comment go without a response.

“I just don’t agree with your facts, which began with the presentation of one of the most outrageously persistent lies that I hear, which is this private jet,” he shot back.

He then claimed “We don’t own a private jet. I don’t own a private jet. I personally have never owned a private jet. And obviously it’s pretty stupid to talk about coming in a private jet from the State Department up here. Honestly, if that’s where you want to go, go there.”

Kerry has previously tried to wriggle out of questions over his private jet use:

Earlier this year, Kerry also defended Davos elites who fly in on private jets, claiming they “offset” their emissions and further asserting that “they are working harder than most people I know to be able to try to effect this transition.”

During Thursday’s hearing, another Republican, Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL), then followed up by reminding Kerry he was under oath and entering into the record a Fox News report from February that documented how Kerry’s family sold their private jet, a Gulfstream GIV-SP, to a New York based-hedge fund.

Kerry then admitted that “Yes, my wife owned a plane and she sold the plane, I have flown on it,” but maintained that he does not fly on a private jet.

When asked if he has ever done so since being in his current position for the past two and a half years, Kerry replied “possibly once.”

Waltz then lectured Kerry that “When we are asking Americans to make serious sacrifices for the common good … that smacks of hypocrisy [and] it actually hurts your cause.”

Subcommittee Chairman Brian Mast, R-Fla., then told Kerry that in his current role there has been no oversight or accountability of his work, noting “Every time you travel to a climate summit or King Charles’ coronation, or the wedding of the crown prince of Jordan, you’re supposed to document the carbon emissions generated by your trip, your office has failed to do so.”

Kerry then threw another fit and refused to name his senior staff, asserting “I’m not going to go through them by name because that is not the required process of the State Department.”

In recent days, Kerry has been traveling in Europe with Joe Biden as apart of a massive motorcade convoy that was brought on huge cargo planes, as well as flying around in helicopters from place to place to have meetings about the climate crisis with foreign leaders.

