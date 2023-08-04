print-icon
print-icon

Watch: CNN Admits Joe Biden's Poll Numbers "Stink" And Trump Is In "Historically Strong Position"

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Friday, Aug 04, 2023 - 05:20 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

In a remarkable and rare instance of broadcasting, CNN told the truth about Joe Biden’s pathetic poll numbers and horrible chances of reelection.

CNN Analyst Harry Enten pointed out that more people at this point trust Congressional Republicans that they do Biden on the most significant issues, calling it a “very worrying sign” for his chances of a second term.

Enten also noted that Biden’s approval on the economy hasn’t improved no matter how many times he claims his strategy is working:

“If you look at Joe Biden’s approval on the economy right now, IT STINKS!” Enten declared.

Biden has just a 37 percent approval rating on the economy.

The analyst then noted that Donald Trump was so hated by leftists at this point in his presidency, that his approval was driven down, but it is still higher than Joe Biden’s:

Enten recently noted that “Trump is not only in a historically strong position for a nonincumbent to win the Republican nomination, but he is in a better position to win the general election than at any point during the 2020 cycle and almost at any point during the 2016 cycle.”

*  *  *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

Also, we urgently need your financial support here.

0
Loading...