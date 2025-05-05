Watch: CNN Can't Even Get Mexican Cartel Members To Bash Trump

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

CNN ran an interview with a member of the Sinaloa cartel in Mexico and asked him to send a “message to Donald Trump,” but failed to get the response they were looking for.

The network sent reporter Isobel Yeung to the home turf of the most monstrous drug trafficking organisation in the world where she sat with a member of the Sinaloa Cartel as part of her ‘investigation’ into the effect the cartel is having on society.

In one section of the interview, likely in an effort to create headlines, Yeung referred to Trump recently designating the cartel as foreign terrorists, opening up the possibility of targeting them with military force.

🚨 #BREAKING: President Trump has just signed an executive order designating drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations



They can now be targeted with LETHAL FORCE by the U.S. military.



This is HUGE. pic.twitter.com/WAf7HhKVAY — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 21, 2025

“According to the Trump Administration, you are a terrorist…You are a member of a terrorist organization. What do you make of that?” Yeung pressed the cartel member.

He responded that the situation is “ugly,” but claimed that cartel activity is just business because they “have to eat.”

Not satisfied with that answer, Yeung made another effort to get the cartel member to bash Trump.

“What is your message to Donald Trump if he’s watching this?” she asked.

The cartel member replied “My respect,” adding “According to him, he’s looking out for his people.”

Straight from a member of the Sinola Cartel.



CNN Reporter: “What is your message to Donald Trump if he’s watching this?“



Cartel Member: “My respect. According to him, he’s looking out for his people.“ pic.twitter.com/HcXiifbcYr — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) May 3, 2025

The Cartel News Network was clearly hoping for a “Trump is evil, we’ll kill him” soundbite. Instead it ended up completely backfiring on them.

They attempted to stoke a confrontation and accidentally ended up giving Trump a campaign ad he can now use when he does move against the terrorists, you couldn’t write it if you tried.

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.