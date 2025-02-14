Watch: Democrat DEI Brain-Rot Is A Lot Worse Than You Think...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Democrat Illinois Representative Jan Schakowsky suggested in a Congressional hearing that the word ‘Manufacturing’ is sexist.

Yes, really.

Because it begins with ‘man’ it is somehow holding back women from going into the manufacturing industry.

Schakowsky, the ranking Democrat member on the House Commerce, Manufacturing and Trade Subcommittee, for some unfathomable reason, posited that only around 13 percent of people in manufacturing are female because the word itself just “sounds like a guy.”

Us: Let's lead the way and bring jobs back to America 💪🇺🇸



Democrats: "Manufacturing" is a sexist term against women! pic.twitter.com/dTeHDafCUH — Congressman Gabe Evans (@repgabeevans) February 12, 2025

The word originates from the Latin manu which means ‘hands’ and factum which means ‘made by’.

Yeah, made by hand. Anyone’s hand. Male or female.

For the love of god @janschakowsky @RepSchakowsky the word “Manufacturing” has absolutely nothing to do with why women aren’t working in that field! I sure hope the people of Illinois decide to vote Republican next election because you are a disgrace! https://t.co/LXzZkF5Rm5 — 🇺🇸 (@debivino1961) February 12, 2025

The reason there are less women in the industry is because it is one of intensive physical labour and women are, believe it or not, biologically different to men.

This is what DEI nonsense does to leftist brains.

Democrats really REALLY have some stupid people in Congress. — Kerry 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) February 12, 2025

I cant believe this is real. This is why they lost. Don't tell them, I want to keep them losing. #TheFive https://t.co/ToK7PqFWTa — BlackIntel (The pulse of Conservative Black USA) (@Blackintel1) February 12, 2025

Great point, keep making it https://t.co/mrMUT9gcea — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 13, 2025

What qualifies this 80 year old politician to talk about young people going into manufacturing?

In addition, the hearing was about the impact of AI on the industry.

Just a guess, but old Jan is probably not that up on the latest developments in AI.

But hey, let’s police language again!

Manufacture, manifold, manifest, manor, mantle, manner, mantra, maniac, mantis, manila… is she kidding? Do you want to rewrite the entire English language because a woman might be offended by a word that begins with “MAN“? Are we really capable of being that “man”ipulated? https://t.co/F85zBeBN0q — Janet Parshall (@parshalltalk) February 13, 2025

She’s a maniac. Aw, did it again.

And "menstruate" has "men" in it. So what's your point, lady? https://t.co/2Ay7TpLxur — Barbara Kay (@BarbaraRKay) February 13, 2025

She probably wants to mandate that companies hire women.

Man, just can’t stop doing it.

What does she think about the “rat” in Democrat? https://t.co/g6BrgupuNU — Dwayne B (@DSBW2MM) February 13, 2025

What might Jan want the word changing to?

Schakowsky: We should rename it personfacturing to attract more women!



Women: Yeah, that’s not helping and it’s monumentally stupid that you think it would. https://t.co/HG5dvi89rq — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) February 13, 2025

Please go on Jan...

Democrats, please keep trotting out these lunatics.

We need to show the American people how unhinged the left has become. #StateOfPlay https://t.co/3Ygho80OkV — Scotch_Bright (@Scotch65Leo) February 13, 2025

Only a leftist from Illinois could say these words out loud. https://t.co/f2ZlCjJD7K — Kruzer Kat 🇺🇸 (@KruzerKat1) February 13, 2025

