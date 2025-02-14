print-icon
Watch: Democrat DEI Brain-Rot Is A Lot Worse Than You Think...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Democrat Illinois Representative Jan Schakowsky suggested in a Congressional hearing that the word ‘Manufacturing’ is sexist.

Yes, really.

Because it begins with ‘man’ it is somehow holding back women from going into the manufacturing industry.

Schakowsky, the ranking Democrat member on the House Commerce, Manufacturing and Trade Subcommittee, for some unfathomable reason, posited that only around 13 percent of people in manufacturing are female because the word itself just “sounds like a guy.”

The word originates from the Latin manu which means ‘hands’ and factum which means ‘made by’.

Yeah, made by hand. Anyone’s hand. Male or female. 

The reason there are less women in the industry is because it is one of intensive physical labour and women are, believe it or not, biologically different to men. 

This is what DEI nonsense does to leftist brains.

What qualifies this 80 year old politician to talk about young people going into manufacturing?

In addition, the hearing was about the impact of AI on the industry.

Just a guess, but old Jan is probably not that up on the latest developments in AI.

But hey, let’s police language again!

She’s a maniac. Aw, did it again.

She probably wants to mandate that companies hire women.

Man, just can’t stop doing it.

What might Jan want the word changing to?

Please go on Jan...

*  *  *

