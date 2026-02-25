Watch: Dems Double-Down On Refusing To Put Americans First After SOTU Meltdown

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Democrats’ disdain for American priorities hit new lows during President Trump’s State of the Union, where many refused to stand for victims of illegal alien crime or even basic protections for citizens. Now, they’re doubling down with excuses that expose their true allegiances.

Building on their po-faced refusals to applaud pretty much any commons sense statement during the speech - as we detailed in our previous coverage - top Democrats are now openly trashing the address as ‘divisive’ while justifying their boycott.

According to reports, roughly half of House and Senate Democrats skipped the event altogether, opting for counter-rallies like this clown show:

Let's check in on the Dem counter event to Trump's SOTU… pic.twitter.com/5rBoH38bPz — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 25, 2026

There, they criticized Trump’s policies on immigration and the economy, accusing him of harming Americans through border security measures and cost reductions that have actually benefited working families.

Over 80 Democrats announced their boycott ahead of time, including high-profile figures like House Minority Whip Katherine Clark and Senators Chris Van Hollen and Adam Schiff. Instead of engaging with Trump’s message of renewal, they chose to rally against what they called his “unpopular agenda,” even as polls show broad support for securing the border and prioritizing citizens.

In the aftermath, Democrats unleashed a barrage of complaints that only highlighted their detachment from everyday Americans.

Debbie Wasserman Schultz called the speech “absolutely revolting,” specifically recoiling at the idea of prioritizing Americans over illegal aliens.

NEWSNATION: Why didn't you stand when President Trump said Congress should work for Americans?



DEBBIE WASSERMAN SCHULTZ: "The President tonight gave a speech that was absolutely revolting."



So it's "revolting" to Democrats to serve Americans above all else? pic.twitter.com/eBn6KgejM4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 25, 2026

Mark Kelly dismissed it as a “disappointment” that tried to “divide us as a nation,” despite his own refusal to stand when Trump called for putting American citizens first.

Democrat Mark Kelly says that Trump's speech was a "disappointment" that tried to "divide us as a nation."



This is coming from a Democrat who literally REFUSED to stand up when asked to put American citizens before illegal aliens.



Mark Kelly is the disappointment. pic.twitter.com/kwCuLaDnV1 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 25, 2026

Suhas Subramanyam whined that Trump “tried to corner them” by asking Democrats to stand for American citizens—revealing just how controversial basic patriotism has become in their ranks.

Democrat Rep. Suhas Subramanyam says President Trump "tried to corner them" when he asked them to stand for American citizens.



Why is protecting American citizens so controversial for Democrats? pic.twitter.com/TNzX3qrckb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 25, 2026

Even more disturbing, Robin Kelly was caught laughing and mocking American heroes and veterans as they received medals from Trump. This kind of contempt for those who’ve sacrificed for the country is beyond sickening.

Democrat Rep. Robin Kelly laughs and mocks American heroes and veterans who received medals from Trump



Beyond sickening pic.twitter.com/fOZTamziB0 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 25, 2026

CBS News, not exactly a bastion of conservatism, admitted Democrats buried themselves: “They can’t even applaud common sense things!” The contrast between American citizens and illegal aliens created a “visual moment” that exposed their priorities.

? IT'S OFFICIAL: Even FAKE NEWS CBS is sounding the alarm that Democrats BURIED themselves at the State of the Union



"They can't even applaud common sense THINGS!"



"Americans citizens vs illegal aliens created a VISUAL MOMENT."



Massive backfire! ??pic.twitter.com/n28zN2Eo0X — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 25, 2026

Vice President JD Vance torched Democrats for their spineless performance, pointing out “‘The American government should stand for American citizens, not illegal aliens,’ that shouldn’t be controversial — but apparently, it was to the Democrats.”

.@VP: "'The American government should stand for American citizens, not illegal aliens,' that shouldn’t be controversial — but apparently, it was to the Democrats." pic.twitter.com/K6bPwNQu3O — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 25, 2026

Vance also highlighted their herd mentality: “Something that I saw that probably most TV viewers didn’t see was really the cowardice … They were all looking around for cues from their colleagues because they didn’t have the courage to stand on their own.”

.@VP: "Something that I saw that probably most TV viewers didn’t see was really the cowardice … They were all looking around for cues from their colleagues because they didn’t have the courage to stand on their own." https://t.co/tPGG70pf58 pic.twitter.com/kH6mcB1LFb — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) February 25, 2026

On the heart-wrenching moment during the speech with a young girl previously assaulted by an illegal alien, Vance urged “Whatever your politics; whatever your views on immigration policy, can’t we all stand and clap for an innocent young girl who shouldn’t have been assaulted and was being held by her dad?”

“It was such a heartwarming moment. I think every American, Democrat or Republican, thought that was a great moment for our country,” Vance continued, adding “The only people who didn’t believe that apparently were the Congressional Democrats in that Chamber. I think it shows again how broken their party is.”

? JUST IN — JD VANCE DROPS TRUTH: "Democrats wouldn't stand for that innocent little girl ASSAULTED by an illegal alien, but managed to survive!" ?



"Whatever your politics, can't we all stand and clap for an innocent young girl who shouldn't have been assaulted?! Being held by… pic.twitter.com/jaXv56TiGM — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 25, 2026

“Democrats wouldn’t stand for that innocent little girl ASSAULTED by an illegal alien, but managed to survive!” Vance stressed, further slamming them for not standing against child transitions without parental consent or for putting American citizens first.

Amid the Democratic meltdown, Senator John Fetterman emerged as the rare exception, admitting he stood and clapped for key moments while questioning his party’s behavior.

“Well, for me, you know, I never check to see what the rest of people in my party would stand up and clap for,” Fetterman stated, adding “I clapped with a lot of those things that it seemed like others. I stood up and clapped to recognize the family that lost their daughter, the Ukrainian girl stabbed to death in North Carolina. And I stood up and I clapped that political prisoner from Venezuela, how you can’t celebrate those kinds of things?”

“I also celebrated all the veterans that were in the audience as well, too,” Fetterman continued, adding “And even more the political things like Erika Kirk. I stood up and I clapped for her as well, too.”

“Can’t we just be more kind to a widow? We just shouldn’t be that long ago that a widow with young children has her husband murdered, how we can’t just acknowledge that as well, too,” he noted.

Senator Fetterman says he stood up and clapped for many moments during the State of the Union — Erika Kirk, Iryna Zarutska, all the military awards.



But he still can’t understand why the rest of his party didn’t.



FETTERMAN: “Well, for me, you know, I never check to see what the… pic.twitter.com/Exlex3Ryr2 — Overton (@overton_news) February 25, 2026

Fetterman’s willingness to applaud victims and heroes stands in stark contrast to his colleagues’ petty obstructionism, underscoring how far the Democratic Party has strayed from common decency.

This boycott and the excuses that followed aren’t just political theater—they’re a clear signal that Democrats would rather pander to open borders and globalist agendas than stand up for the American people. Trump’s address showcased real wins: secure borders, economic growth, and peace through strength. Yet Democrats chose division over unity, proving once again they’re the obstacle to making America great.

As midterms approach, voters won’t forget this display of anti-American pettiness. It’s time to hold them accountable.

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.