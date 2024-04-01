Watch: Denver Official Caught On Tape Begging Illegals To Leave The City

A top Denver official was caught on tape in a local migrant shelter begging illegals to go to other cities, as Denver - a so-called 'sanctuary city,' can't support them.

"The opportunities are over," said Mayor Mike Johnson's political director Andres Carrera, who also serves as the city's Newcomer Communications Liaison, in an exchange with newly arrived migrants.

"New York gives you more. Chicago gives you more. So I suggest you go there where there is longer-term shelter. There are also more job opportunities there," Carrera continues in the video obtained by 9News.

A top official in Denver was just caught on tape begging illegals to leave the city:



Denver Newcomer Liaison: "Any city. We can take you to the Canadian border, wherever."



He promises them that there are better stuff awaiting them in Chicago and NY.



Denver is a self-designated… pic.twitter.com/NjsnmlTEHe — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 31, 2024

"We have received too many migrants and that is why we ran out of resources," Carrara tells a crowed inside Denver's primary migrant shelter.

"We are not going to block you if you want to say here," he continues. "If you stay here you are going to suffer even more and I don’t want to see this."

To facilitate their departure, Denver is offering to pay for migrants' onward bus fare to a destination of their choice, which other 'sanctuary cities' have decried, 9News reports.

The migrants Carrera is seen speaking to on video arrived in Denver on March 26 on a bus organized by Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, according to a city spokesperson. Abbott has bragged about flooding Denver and other so-called “sanctuary cities” with migrants who have crossed the U.S. border with Mexico.

Denver has implemented strict limits on how long newly arrived migrants are allowed in city shelters; two weeks for individuals and six weeks for families with children.

"You don’t have to walk anywhere, we can buy you a free ticket," Carrera tells the group, which shows children milling around him as he speaks with their parents. "You can go to any city. We can take you up to the Canadian border, wherever!"

A city spokesperson later said that Denver won't buy bus tickets to Canadian cities, but will help Migrants get to US cities near the Canadian border if they ask.

Chilly Reception

Wrapping up his remarks, Carrera asks the crowd "Okay, who wants to travel to different cities where there is more work?"

Crickets ensue.

"Who wants to stay in Denver?" he then asked.

"Todos," a migrant replies - everyone.