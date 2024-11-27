Watch: 'Disheveled', 'Drunk?' Kamala Speaks For First Time Since Conceding To Trump

Vice President Kamala Harris, who returned this week from a post-election vacation in Hawaii, told supporters during a call with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Nov. 26 that they still have power, even in uncertain times.

Walz opened the call on Tuesday, calling Trump’s win “a bit scary.”

He added later:

“I hope all of you take care of yourselves, take care of your families, find a place in your community to heal.”

“The outcome of this election, obviously, is not what we wanted. It is not what we work so hard for, but I am proud of the race we ran,” Harris said in the early part of her remarks, as she praised her former running mate.

Harris, 60, said that “the fight that fueled our campaign, a fight for freedom and opportunity ... did not end on Nov. 5.” The effort includes fighting for an America where women can get abortions whenever they want, the Democrat said.

She then turned to consoling supporters.

“I know this is an uncertain time. I’m clear-eyed about that. I know you’re clear-eyed about it, and it feels heavy,” she said. “I just have to remind you, don’t you ever let anybody take your power from you. You have the same power that you did before November 5th, and you have the same purpose that you did, and you have the same ability to engage and inspire. So don’t ever let anybody or any circumstance take your power from you.”

Harris said that her supporters should keep working hard, organizing, and mobilizing.

But, it wasn't her words that were of note (as usual), it was her appearance as many wondered why Harris looked so haggard and tired given that she has basically had the last three weeks off.

As Modernity.news reports, Mike Cernovich claimed, Kidding aside. She’s obviously on drugs. That’s why they wanted her. Another puppet.

“Who is the current POTUS? It’s basically Trump now because nobody knows who is officially running the country,” he added.

Who is the current POTUS? It’s basically Trump now because nobody knows who is officially running the country. https://t.co/gzzM0C99rD — Cernovich (@Cernovich) November 27, 2024

America, you were *this* close to having a drunk for a president pic.twitter.com/Xg2sLa2zJT — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 27, 2024

Others opined that given Kamala is still the frontrunner to run again for Democrats in 2028, why on earth they thought this car crash was a good idea.

*Kamala Harris threatens to run again in 2028*



The Democrat Party posts this: https://t.co/16V91qN5hf — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) November 27, 2024

Conservative radio host Tammy Bruce said she had previously dismissed partisan claims that Harris was an alcoholic, but that now she wasn’t so sure.

“I have always resisted the frequent accusation on social media that the consumption of alcohol could explain Kamala Harris’s somewhat odd demeanor when giving a speech, speaking to a group, or even the rare occasion of saying something to reporters,” Bruce posted on X. I have always resisted the frequent accusation on social media that the consumption of alcohol could explain Kamala Harris's somewhat odd demeanor when giving a speech, speaking to a group, or even the rare occasion of saying something to reporters. But in this latest video she… pic.twitter.com/EeN1gfJWoz — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) November 27, 2024 “But in this latest video she had released to her supporters in the aftermath of her massive fail as a presidential candidate, I will admit it brings up even my concern it’s something is just simply not right here,” she asserted.

“I’m not sure you guys want to be amplifying this. There’s something, ummmm, off with the vice president,” Fox News contributor Joe Concha joked.

I’m not sure you guys want to be amplifying this. There’s something, ummmm, off with the vice president. https://t.co/z6Icm1XVow — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 27, 2024

Meanwhile, it has emerged that Harris campaign internal polling before the election showed she was at best tied with Trump, contradicting public assertions that she was slightly ahead.

This correlates with Kamala’s behavior immediately before the election, when she looked tired, despondent, and defeated.