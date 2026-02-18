Watch: "Drunk As A Skunk" TV Reporter Does Snow Angels, Slurs Through Winter Olympics Broadcast

Australian television journalist Danika Mason left viewers stunned after a bizarre live broadcast from the snowy chaos of the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics in Italy.

The Today Show sports presenter appeared to slur and stumble her way through her segment amid snowstorm, rambling incoherently before dramatically throwing herself to the ground to make snow angels.

Social media has lit up with speculation after popular Channel 9 sports and rugby league host Danika Mason appeared on morning television struggling to get her words out while covering the Winter Olympics in Italy.⁣

In the awkward clip that's now going viral, Mason veered off topic, declaring: “The price of coffee over here is actually fine… it’s actually the price of coffee in the US we have to get used to… I’m not sure about the iguanas?”

A confused Mason then added: "Where are we going with that one? Anyway, let’s get into today’s sport because there’s plenty happening back home."

As if the slurring and stammering weren't cringe-worthy enough, the presenter suddenly rolled around in the snow like a giddy child, creating snow angels for the cameras — leaving co-hosts and viewers alike gobsmacked.

Back in the Sydney studio, host Karl Stefanovic rushed to her defence, blaming the freezing conditions.

“You get out of a car over there (in Italy) and there is such a cold wind, you can’t actually move your lips,” Stefanovic claimed. Mason could be seen giggling at Stefanovic’s quip before the camera mercifully cut away.

Social media users weren't buying the 'cold lips’ excuse, flooding platforms with savage mockery, with many bluntly suggesting the reporter was drunk on air.

One TV insider slammed the decision to keep her on, telling The Sun that Stefanovic and co-host Jayne Azzopardi should have cut her off immediately.

“Even if producers didn’t cut her off, Karl and Jayne (Azzopardi) have been in this game long enough to know she should not have been on air,” the source said. “There’s an entire control room of staff who could have cut her from the broadcast.”

Channel 9 insiders revealed the network is now scrambling to investigate how the control room allowed the chaotic performance to drag on for hours.

“Why did she keep getting let back on? It was clear early”, a source told Daily Mail.