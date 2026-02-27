Watch: DSNY Heads Supplicate To Allah With Mayor Mamdani In Coercive Islamic Ritual

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

New York City’s sanitation leadership has been caught on camera participating in an Islamic supplication ritual led by Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a move critics slam as a blatant push toward Islamification.

The scene, captured during a gathering with officers, shows DSNY brass raising hands in dua—a form of prayer to Allah—before wiping them over their faces as instructed in Islamic hadith, all prior to sharing a meal.

While some mistakenly reported those involved as being NYPD, their core point is still salient. Why are the leaders of the DSNY engaging in such behaviour?

New York City’s sanitation leadership has been caught on camera participating in an Islamic supplication ritual led by Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a move critics slam as a blatant push toward Islamification.

ISLAMIFICATION: NYPD leaders supplicate to Allah in what is called a duʿāʾ prior to a communal meals with Mayor Zohran Mamdani and rank and file officers. The coercive effect of such rituals cannot be overstated. The message is being sent to the NYPD that if you want to advance… pic.twitter.com/lMaJL66Hdh — @amuse (@amuse) February 26, 2026

Another highlighted the broader implications:

Another highlighted the broader implications:

New York is being introduced to Sharia Law



New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani holds Muslim prayer with NYPD before allowing them to eat with him



This is how it starts. America will fall to Islam just like the UK if we allow these people to run for officepic.twitter.com/bPpAqMIWmk — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) February 26, 2026

The videos, which have racked up views on X, depict the DSNY officials in uniform engaging in the ritual alongside Mamdani, who has long been a controversial figure for his far-left stances and ties to anti-Israel activism.

The development echoes the growing concerns over cultural shifts in New York City, where unchecked immigration and progressive policies have amplified Islamic practices in public spaces.

Just days ago, we covered the massive Ramadan prayer gathering in Times Square that drew comparisons to an “invasion” and sparked backlash from figures like Professor Gad Saad, who quipped sarcastically about the event in the shadow of 9/11.

The Times Square spectacle included chants of “Allahu Akbar” amid the iconic neon lights.

Now, with DSNY leaders openly partaking in such rituals, those worries appear more justified than ever.

Critics argue this isn’t mere inclusivity but a power play, pressuring public servants to conform or risk career stagnation.

In a city already grappling with rising crime and migrant-related chaos, diverting police focus toward religious rituals under a radical mayor raises red flags about priorities.

Mamdani, elected amid New York’s shift toward socialist-leaning Democrats, has pushed policies that prioritize globalist agendas over traditional American values. His leadership now seemingly extends to spiritual mandates, blurring the lines between governance and religious coercion.

This ritual joins a pattern of events eroding the city’s secular fabric, from prayer mats in public squares to potential pet bans rooted in foreign doctrines. As one observer put it in our earlier coverage, these gatherings represent a “cancer” weaponizing free speech while labeling opposition as racist.

With over 285,000 Muslims in NYC, such events may become normalized, but pushback is mounting. From Rep. Fine’s legislative efforts to online outcry, Americans are signaling they won’t surrender their freedoms without a fight.

If this trend continues unchecked, the Big Apple could mirror Europe’s capitulation to radical elements, where Sharia patrols and no-go zones have taken root.

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.