Watch: Elon Musk & DOGE Official Expose "Disturbing" Social Security Fraud Involving Illegals

Ahead of Tuesday's pivotal election in Wisconsin—which will determine whether conservatives or liberals control the state's Supreme Court—Elon Musk's America PAC hosted a town hall to rally support for conservative candidate Brad Schimel. The event covered several topics, including an update on DOGE-related efforts in the corrupt DC Swamp.

Forty-two minutes into the online town hall—streamed on X and other social media platforms—Musk welcomed Antonio Gracias, founder and CEO of the Chicago-based growth equity firm Valor Equity Partners. Gracias has been leading DOGE efforts to uncover fraud and waste in Social Security.

Musk told the audience with Gracias on stage that DOGE found "20 million dead people marked as alive... Social Security database, this is too crazy, and then you'll notice there's a strange trend here."

At that moment, Musk and Gracias turned their backs to the audience to explain a graph projected on the wall titled "New Non-Citizen Social Security Numbers Issued. "

Gracias told the audience, "We started at the top of the system—mapping the whole system of Social Security to understand where all the fraud was—and there were a lot of great people there who showed us, um, really a lot of waste, and so that came with a big list of stuff. But this is what jumped out at us. When we saw these numbers ... we were like, what is this? In 2021, you see 270,000 people go all the way to 2.1 million in 2024. These are non-citizens that are getting Social Security numbers."

Musk said this chart "was mind-blowing ..."

Gracias followed that up with: "This literally blew us away. Like we went there to find fraud, and we found this by accident - and this isn't political, by the way - my parents are immigrants - uh yeah, this country has been great to us. My brothers and sister were all born in Spain. I'm pro legal immigration. This is not political. This is about America and the future of America, and there are a lot of good people in the system who pointed us in this direction. I want to honor them right now who work in the government today, who took risks to show us these numbers and tell us what's going on. I want to stop for a minute. I want to honor those people today - very good people. I have been from DC to Social Security offices and to the border to track this down, and very good people have helped us along the way. I want to thank them."

He explained, "This number - what is when you come in the country if you're an illegal, uh there's a couple ways come in - you can go through a Port of Entry and you can tell them you're afraid and you'll get an asylum case and you'll get an interview then you get in - that's one way to do it. Another way to do it is to go to the border - literally, this happened. I talked to the border patrol myself. Elon was there too. I went to Laredo, and you walked up to a border portal officer and told them you wanted to come. They have a couple of choices. They could charge you with a misdemeanor or a felony under 1325 or they can make an administrative offense like a parking ticket basically, they were told to do that make an administrative offense under the last Administration and then you go walk across the border they uh do what's called a release from your own recognizance and they give you an NTA (notice to appear) which to appear at a judge the weight times on judges are like average six years -look at Grok-you'll see it on immigration judges - there's only 700 of them this is 5.5 million people."

"Next, once you're in the country and you got asylum through one of these pathways we mapped the whole thing out - you can apply for a work document - you file a 765 - it's the work form - you get this form called the 766 - that's the authorization - and then Social Security Administration automatically sends you in the mail your social security number - no interview no ID," Gracias explained further.

Musk chimed in: "Just reiterating, sometimes people think that Biden was asleep at the switch. But this was a massive large-scale program to import as many illegals as possible ultimately to change the entire voting map of the United States and disenfranchise the American people and make it a permanent deep blue one-party state, from which there would be no escape."

Gracias emphasized that "defaults in the system from Social Security to all of the benefit programs have been set to Max inclusion - max pay - for these people and Minimum Collection - that's what's happening. We found that 1.3 million of them are already on Medicaid. And the 5 million of them on benefit programs ."

"What was really disturbing us was why. We're asking ourselves why, and so we actually just took a sample and looked at voter registration records and we found people here registered to vote in this population - yes - and we found some by sampling some that did vot e. And we have referred them to prosecution at the homeland security investigation," Gracias said, adding, "Truly disturbing thing to me and the darkest thing about this to me uh the voter fraud is terrible but the human tragedy this created is extraordinary. Americans need to know - that's why I'm here - that human traffickers made 13 to 15 billion dollar off of this - that's the money that's going around the world moving people around the world to our borders because of these incentives."

Elon Musk exposes massive social security fraud with non citizens receiving a social security number



Why would anyone be against eliminating fraud like this in government? pic.twitter.com/dSwUTbcbQg — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 31, 2025

Last month, Musk summed up why the Democratic Party and corrupt NGOs, along with far-left globalist billionaires, facilitated the illegal alien invasion:

"The REAL reason so many Democrats are upset about entitlements (social security, medical, etc) fraud investigations is that they are using your taxpayer money as handouts to attract and retain ILLEGAL immigrants. Their future voters."

The REAL reason so many Democrats are upset about entitlements (social security, medical, etc) fraud investigations is that they are using your taxpayer money as handouts to attract and retain ILLEGAL immigrants. Their future voters.



That’s what it’s all about.



Truth. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 17, 2025

At the same time, the Democratic Party and their globalist billionaire allies prioritized their desire for more power over the nation , which triggered alarming national security and biosecurity threats.

In response to the Democratic Party's illegal alien invasion scheme, shadowy Marxist NGOs aligned with the woke party have launched firebombing attacks against Elon Musk's Tesla showrooms, charging stations, and vehicles across the country—all in retaliation for DOGE exposing this massive fraud.