Watch: FCC Chairman Brendan Carr Scales 1,800-Foot Tower

The chairman of the Federal Communications Commission scaled an 1,865-foot tall broadcast tower on Monday, which he filmed and posted to X.

"If we are going to continue to expand connectivity we need a lot more tower climbers. It’s a great job. It’s a good-paying job and it’s a career," said Carr, who strapped on a harness and took at 20-minute ride in a lift called a "pan," before transferring to the tower.

According to News Nation, only around 200 people climb and maintain these broadcast towers nationwide.

"It is always a fun experience to get up in the air and hang with a tower crew," said Carr, who complimented tower technician Hasani Hogan, an Army veteran.

"What a guy. It shows his bravery, his abilities and his commitment to the broadcast industry and our guys that do this. He has done it before and is willing to do it again," said Carr.