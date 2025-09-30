print-icon
Watch: Fetterman Asked If He Will "Switch Parties" After Repeated Swipes At Democrats

by Tyler Durden
Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Democratic Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman was asked Sunday if he is considering switching parties to become a Republican after he once again spoke out against Democrats’ extreme rhetoric, waring that it “will foment more extreme outcomes.”

As we have highlighted, Fetterman has spoken out against Democrat Party lines on several topics, and in particular criticised the refusal of many on the left to condemn political violence.

On Sunday Fetterman shared a screenshot of an Axios article titled “Study: Left-wing terrorism climbs to 30-year high,” which covers a recent study from the nonpartisan Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) that concluded that although right-wing violence has historically outnumbered left-wing terrorism, the pattern has now flipped.

He accompanied the post with the caption “Unchecked extreme rhetoric, like labels as Hitler or fascist, will foment more extreme outcomes,” adding “Political violence is always wrong — no exceptions.”

“We must all turn the temperature down,” Fetterman added.

Then in an appearance on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo, Fetterman stated “If you want a Democrat that’s gonna call people Nazis or fascist, all these things, I’m NOT gonna be that guy!”

Asked by Bartiromo if he would consider switching parties because of the extremism on the left, Fetterman responded “No, I’m not going to switch, but I’m just going to be an independent voice in the Democratic Party. I’m not going to be afraid if people, if there are groups attacking a Democrat, you know the last one in Pennsylvania, to me that’s part of the problem in our party.”

Fetterman also repeated his call to Democrats to avoid shutting down the government, noting “I am ALWAYS going to vote against those things! I am going to condemn it. ESPECIALLY with the kind of chaos we are facing after (Charlie) Kirk.”

“I think shutting our government down is the wrong thing. It’s the wrong time,” he reiterated.

While some have applauded Fetterman, others point out that until he stops being a Democrat, he’s making no difference.

