Watch: Fetterman Asked If He Will "Switch Parties" After Repeated Swipes At Democrats

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Democratic Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman was asked Sunday if he is considering switching parties to become a Republican after he once again spoke out against Democrats’ extreme rhetoric, waring that it “will foment more extreme outcomes.”

As we have highlighted, Fetterman has spoken out against Democrat Party lines on several topics, and in particular criticised the refusal of many on the left to condemn political violence.

On Sunday Fetterman shared a screenshot of an Axios article titled “Study: Left-wing terrorism climbs to 30-year high,” which covers a recent study from the nonpartisan Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) that concluded that although right-wing violence has historically outnumbered left-wing terrorism, the pattern has now flipped.

He accompanied the post with the caption “Unchecked extreme rhetoric, like labels as Hitler or fascist, will foment more extreme outcomes,” adding “Political violence is always wrong — no exceptions.”

“We must all turn the temperature down,” Fetterman added.

Then in an appearance on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo, Fetterman stated “If you want a Democrat that’s gonna call people Nazis or fascist, all these things, I’m NOT gonna be that guy!”

Asked by Bartiromo if he would consider switching parties because of the extremism on the left, Fetterman responded “No, I’m not going to switch, but I’m just going to be an independent voice in the Democratic Party. I’m not going to be afraid if people, if there are groups attacking a Democrat, you know the last one in Pennsylvania, to me that’s part of the problem in our party.”

Your Democrat colleagues have mastered the routine. Spend every day inciting violence and then spend 10 minutes calling for the temperature to be turned down after something horrible happens. Then immediately go back to inciting violence.pic.twitter.com/e5D1J1cHgu — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 28, 2025

Fetterman also repeated his call to Democrats to avoid shutting down the government, noting “I am ALWAYS going to vote against those things! I am going to condemn it. ESPECIALLY with the kind of chaos we are facing after (Charlie) Kirk.”

“I think shutting our government down is the wrong thing. It’s the wrong time,” he reiterated.

While some have applauded Fetterman, others point out that until he stops being a Democrat, he’s making no difference.

It’s nice of @SenFettermanPA to say this, but ACTIONS speak louder than words. Until he leaves the Democrat party, he 💯supports what they’re doing.



Call it guilty by association, if you please. — Just Jen R𝕏 🫡🇺🇸 (@JustJenRX) September 28, 2025

He always says the right things but then votes with the democrats.



Until that changes he is no better. — Real Defender (@real_defender) September 28, 2025

His words are great.



He can say he “speaks” independently.



But he votes party line regardless of the damage.



Talk is cheap — Chris Bradley (@chrisbradleyonX) September 28, 2025

Ill buy into Fetterman when his actions match his words — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) September 28, 2025

He’s only saying this because he’s up for reelection next year. Change parties or shut up. — Donna Bradshaw (@BrafshawD41096) September 28, 2025

Fetterman knows PA is going Red like Ohio so he is hedging for re-election.



Check his voting record – 95%+ with Chuck Schumer!



Don't be naive voters! — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) September 28, 2025

Come to the light side of the Force, Senator — St Thomas Fan 🇻🇦 🇺🇸 (@StThomasStan) September 28, 2025

