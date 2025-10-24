Watch: Fetterman Continues To Slam His Own Party

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Democrat Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) has once again openly criticised his own party over the ongoing government shutdown, intensifying discussions about a potential primary challenge against him in 2028.

Filming a video in front of the U.S. Capitol, Fetterman bluntly states “Hi, here we are and our government remains closed. And I think that’s failure.”

He continues, “and I’m the guy that’s gonna consistently vote for country over Party, always going to vote for paying our military over the Party. I’m always gonna vote for paying the Capitol Police over my Party.”

He further vows, “I’m gonna continue to fight for the two millions Pennsylvanians that depend on SNAP to feed themselves.”

"And I’m also going to fight for the four hundred and twenty thousand Pennsylvanians that depend on those tax credits to make health insurance more affordable,” he adds concluding that “we can fight for all of them as long as our government is open.”

“My vote is going to remain firmly on keeping our government open,” Fetterman concludes, a position that aligns with public sentiment but sharply diverges from the Democrats’ tactics.

Watch:

🚨 BREAKING: Leftists now want to primary challenge out Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) more than ever, after he posted a video scorching his own party for refusing to pay the troops and police by shutting the government down.



"This is FAILURE."



"I will consistently vote for… pic.twitter.com/SLu80tw1vz — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 22, 2025

In addition, Fetterman appeared on Hannity, and referred to Democrats’ unwillingness to tone down the violent rhetoric.

“I refuse to do those kinds of things [call people fascists and Nazis] because that kind of extreme rhetoric makes it easier for those kinds of extreme actions, like what happened to poor Charlie Kirk,” Fetterman said.

“It’s like, that’s just basic humanity there… I refuse to be a part of comparing people to Hitler and those things because if that’s what’s required to win, then I refuse to.”

John Fetterman points to Charlie Kirk’s death as proof that his party’s “extreme rhetoric” has gone too far.



Democrats are already furious with Fetterman, and this latest statement is the last thing they want to be said on-air:



“I refuse to do those kinds of things [call people… pic.twitter.com/Uekd6o4uiq — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 23, 2025

He again criticised the shutdown, and his Party’s use of it to score political points.

From there, Fetterman exposed how Democrats are letting their own base GO HUNGRY over the shutdown just to score political points against Trump.



“Two million Pennsylvanians depend on SNAP to help feed themselves and their families. Two million,” Fetterman stressed.



“And now… pic.twitter.com/8CGCWpzgut — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 23, 2025

“I’m not afraid of telling the truth. I’ll be the Democrat that refuses to lie to the base and pretend that this is right,” the Senator noted, adding “I’m proud to stand with Israel. I’m proud to say that we need to secure our border. I think it’s entirely appropriate to bomb the Iranian nuclear facilities.

John Fetterman issues a defiant message to Democrats threatening to primary him:



“I’m not afraid of telling the truth. I’ll be the Democrat that refuses to lie to the base and pretend that this [shutting the government down] is right. I’m proud to stand with Israel. I’m proud to… pic.twitter.com/yc0aHPfLfc — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 23, 2025

Fetterman concluded, “And now I refuse to call on my fellow citizens as they’re fascists or Nazis or those things. And if somebody wants to primary me or the party wants to vote me out, it’s like I’m going to go down being honest and telling you that this is wrong to do these kinds of things. And I refuse to do that. I think we need to be a big, big tent party. That doesn’t sound like it.”

John Fetterman spends two full minutes torching his own party for abandoning common sense just to spite Trump.



The music told Fetterman to wrap it up, but he just kept going — raving about how much he LOVES Trump’s “No Tax on Tips” and how disgraceful it was for Democrats to not… pic.twitter.com/aw7aQfe1x0 — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 23, 2025

Fetterman’s continued remarks to this effect have sparked a firestorm within Democratic circles, as he prioritizes national interests over party loyalty, a stance that many in his party find increasingly untenable.

His words reflect a growing impatience with the political gridlock that has led to the shutdown, a sentiment that resonates with many Americans but clashes with the strategic calculations of Democratic leadership, which once again refused to reopen the government Wednesday.

Fetterman’s pledge to prioritize military funding and national security over partisan politics is a direct challenge to the Democratic strategy of leaning on the shutdown for political leverage.

His refusal to toe the line is seen by some Democrats as a betrayal of the collective, especially during a time when unity optics, no matter how crazy in reality, are deemed crucial.

This stance has not gone unnoticed, with reports indicating that Democrats are increasingly frustrated with Fetterman’s independent streak.

As we noted in recent analysis, potential 2028 contenders within the Democratic Party are already positioning themselves against him, with figures like Rep. Brendan Boyle and Rep. Chris Deluzio considering primary challenges.

The backlash within the Democratic Party is palpable. Sources close to the party have expressed dismay at Fetterman’s positioning, with one senior Democratic staffer telling CNN, “His response is kind of baffling and makes it seem like he’s not really listening to what’s being said.”

This sentiment is echoed in the strategic calculations of party leaders who fear that Fetterman’s independence could split the Democratic vote in Pennsylvania, a critical battleground state.

The prospect of a well-funded opposition, potentially backed by party elites like Chuck Schumer, looms large, as Democrats seek to punish Fetterman for his deviation.

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.